





Share this Story: SBP town hall replacement/hub project advances

SBP town hall replacement/hub project advances

Article content South Bruce Peninsula council on Tuesday selected a site layout for a new town hall/recreational community hub project to be built at the north end of Wiarton, at the top of the hill, north of Jenny Street and west of Highway 6. It was the recommended option among three presented by the town’s consultant during a virtual presentation to council. The project was presented as a four-phase project to be built over a number of years. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SBP town hall replacement/hub project advances Back to video The first phase of the hub includes a municipal administration building to replace the one in Wiarton; an indoor arts and culture facility which will also host senior and youth programs, performing arts spaces and indoor exhibitions. The consultants’ report said the first phase would also have outdoor amenities including a public gathering space, suggested for exhibitions and performance events, farmers’ and artisan markets and a water feature/splash pad/ice rink.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Mayor Janice Jackson said in an interview Wednesday she hopes to have shovels in the ground before the end of this council’s term, which is December 2022. “The whole purpose of the community hub is to create a central location for recreation and servicing needs,” Jackson said Wednesday. “We want to create a fantastic place for our entire community to enjoy.” Jackson said council would like to include Service Ontario and Service Canada offices in the new town hall. Service Ontario has an office in Wiarton, while Service Canada provides some services from the town hall in Wiarton. She suggested the site would also suit a daycare centre, physiotherapy and a fitness centre. “We’ll see who comes forward.” Council voted to allow the consultant to prepare a pre-design report and concept design for the first phase, with more detail including a 3-D rendering. Council asked it to include extra retail/service space and to move a future expansion area to beside a proposed youth/seniors centre. Separately, it directed staff to issue a request for proposals for a feasibility study of each recreational component of the entire project. Jackson called that study “key for us, obviously.” “The feasibility study will also include a lot of community consultation. And so that will really define the project for us,” Jackson said. “Those are the recommended components of the first phase, which council was pleased with. But we definitely want to consult the community and make sure that these are their desires also.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Council’s motion also authorized staff to begin discussion with a private developer about his interest in building two rental apartments on the northwest corner of the property, which Jackson said overlooks Colpoy’s Bay. Feasibility studies and community interest will help drive three future phases, which could include an aquatic centre with a pool, an arena with an ice pad, pickle ball courts, a gym and fitness centre, the report said. The option council chose is for a single building complex when fully built, on the south side of the parcel of land and facing Jenny Street. Another option was to have two buildings and a third was also a single building but with a different site configuration. The block of land in question excludes a property at the corner of Jenny Street and Highway 6, Jackson said. The Brantford firm +VG Architects estimated costs for the first phase of the town hall and community hub project at between $13.7 and $14.5 million, depending on whether town hall will be one or two storeys. The town’s motion didn’t give direction regarding the size of the town hall. The only disadvantage of the site layout selected, the consultant’s report said, is that construction phasing can be accommodated “but will be more complex and potentially more costly.” Jackson said council is looking to pay for the recreational components of construction through the municipal accommodation tax. This tourist tax will add four per cent to the total accommodations charges for rental stays 30 days or less, effective January 2022, she said.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Construction of the rest could come from proceeds from the Wiarton airport sale and of a future sale of the existing town hall and any other funding sources available, she said. “We will be funding that outside of the MAT tax, more than likely.” But asked if town hall costs will show up on people’s taxes then, she said “No . . . we’re going to try and do this with different funding streams.” “We fully believe there will be a substantial revenue source coming from this MAT tax. The whole thing could be covered by MAT. Part of it could be covered by MAT.” A financial report about how it could be be paid for will be available soon, she said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound