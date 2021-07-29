School boards awaiting further guidance from province on COVID protocols
As preparations continue for a safe return to in-person learning in September, school boards in Grey-Bruce are awaiting further guidance from the province on required COVID-related health and safety protocols for staff and students.
“We understand that more information is coming soon and once those details are known, we will share them with our families, the public and the media,” said Jamie Pettit, the Bluewater District School Board’s communications officer.
Gary O’Donnell, director of education for the Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board, said he anticipates Ontario’s Ministry of Education will be releasing the formal guidance shortly, possibly as early as next week.
That guidance will then be used as the board finalizes its health and safety rules for schools.
“We anticipate there will be COVID measures like this year, we’re just not exactly sure what they are and are hoping the ministry document will communicate expectations for COVID protocols for back-to-school return,” O’Donnell said Thursday.
The comments from the region’s two largest school boards come after Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said this week that unvaccinated students will face different isolation rules than two-dose vaccinated pupils this September if they come into contact with a high-risk person.
Following contact, students who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and got their second shot at least 14 days prior will receive a test for the virus. If negative, those students would be able to return to school and sports right away.
Students who are not fully immunized would also receive a COVID-19 test right away, but regardless of the result, they would not be able to return to in-person learning for at least 10 days. They would be tested again after about seven days, Moore said. If the student tests positive on Day 7, they would be off for another 10 days.
“Terrific advantage of being two-dose immunized by being able to stay in school and attend sports and participate fully in all of the social activities of the school setting,” Moore said during a COVID-19 update Tuesday.
About 65 per cent of Ontario youth aged 12 to 17 have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine so far, while 42 per cent have received a second shot. A 28-day interval is required between doses and it takes 14 days following the second shot to build full immunity, Moore said.
The province hasn’t released its complete back-to-school plan yet, but Moore said he expects that will happen in the coming weeks.
The fall plan from the Ministry of Health could also include masking requirements, he said, and the province may encourage a regional approach to masking.
Pettit said the Bluewater District School Board’s goal has been to ensure that all students and staff who are eligible and willing can be fully vaccinated by September. But that’s not something the board has mandated.
“If there are any new requirements that impact our protocols, we will be sure to communicate them when more is known,” he said.