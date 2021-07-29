As preparations continue for a safe return to in-person learning in September, school boards in Grey-Bruce are awaiting further guidance from the province on required COVID-related health and safety protocols for staff and students.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

“We understand that more information is coming soon and once those details are known, we will share them with our families, the public and the media,” said Jamie Pettit, the Bluewater District School Board’s communications officer.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. School boards awaiting further guidance from province on COVID protocols Back to video

Gary O’Donnell, director of education for the Bruce Grey Catholic District School Board, said he anticipates Ontario’s Ministry of Education will be releasing the formal guidance shortly, possibly as early as next week.

That guidance will then be used as the board finalizes its health and safety rules for schools.

“We anticipate there will be COVID measures like this year, we’re just not exactly sure what they are and are hoping the ministry document will communicate expectations for COVID protocols for back-to-school return,” O’Donnell said Thursday.

The comments from the region’s two largest school boards come after Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said this week that unvaccinated students will face different isolation rules than two-dose vaccinated pupils this September if they come into contact with a high-risk person.

Following contact, students who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and got their second shot at least 14 days prior will receive a test for the virus. If negative, those students would be able to return to school and sports right away.

Students who are not fully immunized would also receive a COVID-19 test right away, but regardless of the result, they would not be able to return to in-person learning for at least 10 days. They would be tested again after about seven days, Moore said. If the student tests positive on Day 7, they would be off for another 10 days.