School boards to receive funding for COVID-19-related infrastructure upgrades

Area school boards will receive over $8.4 in provincial and federal funding to help improve and upgrade infrastructure at local schools.

Specifically, the money is aimed at helping protect against COVID-19. The money is being funded through the COVID-19 Reliance Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

The Bluewater District School Board will receive $3,447,500, while the Bruce-Grey Catholic District School Board will receive $305,532.

“This pandemic has turned our world upside down and makes every day a challenge and every week uncertain. These funds will help us get back to a more regular regimen sooner,” Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson said in a release.

Funding will be used to support building retrofits, updates and upgrades to schools and co-located child care facilities. Projects can include HVAC renovations to improve air quality, installing water bottle refilling stations to improve access to safe drinking water, and space reconfigurations such as new walls and doors to enhance physical distancing.

“Today’s announcement of support for Ontario’s schools will help provide critical infrastructure to keep students, teachers, and staff in Huron-Bruce and across the province safe through the pandemic and into the future,” Huron-Bruce MP Ben Lobb said in a release.

The federal COVID-19 Resilience stream has been adapted from ICIP to respond to the impacts of COVID-19. This ICIP stream, delivered through bilateral agreements with provinces and territories, has been designed to help add flexibilities, expand project eligibility and accelerate approvals.