Catholic board ready for online learning

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Dec. 21 that schools aren’t to blame for much COVID spread.

But he’s requiring all publicly funding elementary and secondary school students to stay home an extra week and to participate in online learning from Jan. 4 to Jan. 8.

Grey-Bruce elementary school kids may return to their classrooms Jan. 11, while secondary school students will start remote learning Jan. 11 until Jan. 25, when they may return to class.

Ford announced the school measures as part of a new provincial lockdown order effective Dec. 26. The province is allowing all elementary and secondary students in northern Ontario schools to return to class Jan. 11.

School boards got a heads-up in a memo from Education Minister Stephen Lecce prior to the holiday break that students should bring home school supplies when they leave for the holidays, a signal that took some of the surprise out of the Dec. 21 announcement.