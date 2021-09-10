Schools, barbecue, wedding add to COVID high-risk contact count

The number of high-risk COVID contacts spiked by nearly 50 people in the Grey Bruce Health Unit’s daily COVID-19 update Friday, though just two new confirmed cases were reported.

The health unit reported two more COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the number of active cases in both counties to 20. The latest confirmed cases were from Arran-Elderslie and Brockton.

Dr. Ian Arra, the medical officer of health in Grey-Bruce, said health unit staff were also managing 79 high-risk contacts Friday and 19 of them will soon drop off the list. Thursday the health unit reported 30 high-risk contacts.

Among the high-risk contacts in Friday’s report was a class of students at Notre Dame Catholic School in Owen Sound sent home after one person tested positive with COVID. Exactly how many went home wasn’t available Friday afternoon.

The health unit reported the single case Tuesday, on a section of its website reserved for single positive cases at schools. If COVID is transmitted to at least two people in school it’s deemed an outbreak, is posted as an outbreak and triggers a news release, Arra said.

As well, St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Walkerton had one positive case Thursday, two people were asked to isolate and nine others were deemed low-risk contacts and were allowed to attend school. That case had yet to be posted Friday.

Also contributing to the spike in high-risk contacts was a wedding outside of Grey-Bruce. There were 10 Grey-Bruce people attending who were deemed high-risk contacts.

A further 19 people made the high-risk contact list after 27 people attended a barbecue gathering outside of Grey-Bruce.