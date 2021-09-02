“If you know anything and are reading this post, send us or Crime Stoppers an anonymous tip. It’s never too late to do the right thing. Don’t take this to the grave. Find peace.” Please Bring Me Home Facebook post during the latest extensive search for the remains of Lisa Maas.

Search continues for Lisa Maas after four-day excavation strikes out

A dedicated group of volunteers is still looking for signs of Lisa Maas’s remains after dozens searched in vain through debris deep into a crevice near Woodford for four days.

They hauled out garbage from the secluded, apparent dump and party spot on land owned by the Grey Sauble Conservation Authority along the Niagara Escarpment.

They removed car parts, tires and a few hundred bone fragments that were sent for testing but didn’t appear human, an anthropologist concluded. There was no sign of Maas, the pregnant 22-year-old whose 1988 disappearance after leaving a Woodford party remains a mystery.

Nick Oldrieve, a co-founder of Please Bring Me Home — the volunteer, tip-gathering and search group initiated to find Lisa Maas — recounted the search and described plans to keep searching.

This was a high-hopes site in the eyes of searchers, south of Highway 26 where Concession Road 4 North turns into a trail. A black purse like Lisa’s was found there in a three-day search last summer.

The group’s tips website started in 2018 but Oldrieve and friends began searching in 2016 for Lisa. One of the earliest tips pointed somewhere near the Bognor Marsh.

Tips became more specific: a road leading to the back of Bognor Marsh, and separately, it was where people party and dump garbage.

People who know where Lisa’s remains are or even helped hide her would frequent this area, Oldrieve believes. “So they knew it existed, this specific crevice. We were shown this location by someone that I believe could hold keys to crack this case wide open.”