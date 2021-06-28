Seasons Owen Sound resident recognized for artwork and quilting

Article content

Seasons Owen Sound resident Jean Kuglin was recently recognized as a Remarkable Resident for her skill in quilting.

Kuglin has made more than 75 handmade quilts, one of which was featured in More of Our Canada magazine.

In its ninth year, the Seasons Remarkable Residents program honours the lives of its residents and ensures their stories are heard.

The retirement community company has homes across Ontario and Alberta.

“Quilts are a beautiful way to tell stories and connect with other people,” said Kuglin. “Every quilt I’ve ever made is unique to the remarkable person receiving it, and it’s been my goal to make them feel special. I’m unbelievably proud that my passion has allowed me to be recognized by Seasons Owen Sound.”

Kuglin said her mother always quilted. She has memories of her mother being involved with different quilting groups and working alongside their neighbours.

At age 30, Kuglin picked up the hobby and belonged to a quilting group at her church. Most of the over 75 quilts handmade by Kuglin have been given away as gifts for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and newborns.