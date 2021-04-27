Seniors' Centre Without Walls helping people feel less isolated

Article content

With seniors’ centres closed and social gatherings banned, a new program has launched to help people feel less isolated and disconnected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bruce Grey Seniors’ Centre Without Walls, an initiative of the United Way of Bruce Grey and its partners, is a telephone-conferencing program that offers free group activities, presentations and discussions, all geared towards seniors and adults with disabilities.

“It’s a way for them to stay connected and hear things of interest and learn about things,” Misty Schonauer, small programs co-ordinator at the local United Way, said Tuesday.

“This is a way that they can still participate in things. Some are done by Zoom and, either way, people can still phone in and listen and participate, but they’re generally done by phone-in.”

The United Way launched the initiative as a pilot project in December, with funds from a micro-grant.