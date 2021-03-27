Seven new COVID-19 cases reported for second straight day in Grey-Bruce

For the second day in a row, seven new cases of COVID-19 were reported Saturday to the Grey Bruce Health Unit.

Three of the cases were from Grey Highlands, while two were from both Owen Sound and Arran-Elderslie.

There are now 55 known active cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce and 275 active high-risk contacts, according to public health’s daily situation report, which includes testing and case counts for the 24-hour period ending at 11:59 p.m. Friday.

Fourteen of the active cases involve a variant of concern. Three people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 are currently in hospital in Grey-Bruce.

Public health says there have been 796 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grey-Bruce since the pandemic began. That includes five cases related to hospital outbreaks and 31 cases involving a variant of concern. The health unit says 737 of the total confirmed cases are now resolved.

Four Grey-Bruce residents have died of the virus to date.