Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Grey-Bruce Friday

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday, one day after posting a clean slate.

The newest cases were found in Grey Highlands (2), Huron-Kinloss (2), Southgate, Saugeen Shores, and Kincardine.

Three of the new cases were reported in healthcare workers, according to the health unit’s daily situation report.

There are now 32 active and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the region with one probable case and 88 high-risk contacts being followed by the health unit’s local contact management team.

One person with COVID-19 is hospitalized. One person died with COVID-19 in late January, the first and only COVID-19 related death in Grey-Bruce.

To date, 662 Grey-Bruce residents have contracted the virus including 79 health care workers.

There are no local long-term care homes, schools or childcare centres with an active COVID-19 outbreak.

An unrelated outbreak at Parkview Manor nursing home in Chesley declared Jan. 31 has been identified as varicella (chickenpox), according to the health unit’s website.