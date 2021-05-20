





Share this Story: Several Meaford residents concerned over proposed waterfront development

Several Meaford residents concerned over proposed waterfront development

Article content The company behind a massive proposed waterfront development in Meaford said it will return to council with some changes after hearing several concerns from the public at a May 17 meeting. SkyDev, part of the Guelph-based Skyline Group of Companies, is proposing a development featuring a five-storey hotel and spa and nine residential buildings at 226 Boucher St. E – the site of the former Stanley Knight flooring factory. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Several Meaford residents concerned over proposed waterfront development Back to video The development SkyDev calls Knights Harbour would create 206 residential units in six townhouse buildings and two five-story rental apartment buildings. The triangle-shaped parcel of land bordered by Fuller Street and Boucher Street East is prime waterfront real estate close to the town’s harbour and downtown core. The waterfront would remain municipal property. SkyDev’s proposal suggested waterfront enhancements including a boardwalk for pedestrians and cyclists and improved landscaping, ultimately to be designed and constructed by the municipality with connections to the proposed development.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Meaford has been asked to rezone the land from Development (D) to the Residential Multiple (RM) with permitted Downtown Commercial (C1) use on-site to permit the hotel. Several site provisions would also need to be put in place. A draft zoning bylaw amendment lists some of the site provisions being considered, including a maximum building height of five storeys, parking at a rate of 0.9 spaces per dwelling unit for townhouse and apartments and 0.75 for guest room and hotel use, and minimum setbacks of four metres. Meaford’s official plan indicates the maximum building height for the municipality is three storeys, but can be increased to five if it benefits the community. Representatives from SkyDev said the rehabilitation of the former heavy industrial site, contribution to the town’s waterfront development, and the creation of a variety of housing forms, including a hotel, would benefit the wider community. Thirty-eight individuals registered to address council at the May 17 meeting and 125 wrote in with their comments. Concerns included the proposed building height, increased traffic, population density, a lack of greenspace and potential barriers to public waterfront access and views. Some commenters wanted the town to ensure SkyDev is obligated to create a hotel on the property, concerned that once approved the plan may be amended to add more condos. Others wanted council to defer any decisions until a public in-person forum could be organized.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Concerns were also brought forth about meeting Grey County’s mandate of “attainable housing” making up 30 per cent of new residential developments. Planner Chris Pidgeon, appearing before council on behalf of SkyDev, said the company believed the proposed development meets the guidelines set forth in the municipalities’ official plan and special policies for the waterfront area in question. “Many of the comments from the residents, obviously they don’t believe we met some of those policies. So, we have some more work to do . . . we will come back to the public and council,” Pidgeon said. “This is not an easy site. It’s a very important site, it’s complex and has history.” Pidgeon said the site is contaminated, and a business model for the development of the land needs to weigh the costs associated with that remediation. A recent boom of proposed developments in Meaford has spurred the creation of a citizen-led advocacy group called “Imagine Meaford” that hopes to engage residents and create a robust conversation over the future of the bay-side town. The group said its involvement in the Loon Call development proposal in Meaford led to the developer creating more green spaces in the site plan and reducing density. That plan is now approved by both Meaford and Grey County councils. SkyDev Vice President of Development Carrie Lamarche said the density for this project is a “need” to provide a modest return on investment and keep rental costs low in the two proposed apartment buildings.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content SkyDev’s vision for the property as described on its website is to create “rental apartments with luxurious, open-concept designs and high-quality finishes, modern townhouses, and a hotel with spa and restaurant” with views of Georgian Bay located within minutes of Meaford Harbour, nearby parks and the downtown. Currently, SkyDev has submitted a zoning change application to the Municipality of Meaford and a Vacant Land Application to Grey County. A site-plan application has not been officially submitted. SkyDev’s said in its zoning amendment application if their plan’s approved, construction is anticipated to begin in the spring of 2022 with first occupancy in summer 2023.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound