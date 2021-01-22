Shop, truck destroyed by fire in Georgian Bluffs, but house saved

Article content

A shop and truck in Georgian Bluffs were destroyed by fire overnight Thursday, but firefighters managed to stop it from spreading to a nearby home.

The fire at the property on Grey Rd. 170 was the second call of the evening for the Inter Township Fire Department, Deputy-chief Andy Redmond said Friday morning.

Crews had earlier been called to the Owen Sound Ledgerock quarry on Ledgerock Road after a passing motorist called in a fire just before 6 p.m.. Redmond said the call involved a controlled fire of a small pile of skids that spread to a larger pile.

“It wasn’t the best conditions and the pile was quite large,” said Redmond. “It took some time and resources. It was a low-priority call but we ended up having to make it safe.”

The second call came in just before midnight, where a shop and garage building on Grey Rd. 170 about 3 kilometres from Shallow Lake was fully involved.

“By the time we got there the roof was collapsing in and a pickup truck out front was fully involved as well,” said Redmond. “We managed to get a water curtain set up.”

Redmond said the house on the property was approximately 30 feet away from the truck and the flames were starting to “lick into” the side of the house when they knocked down the fire and saved the house.

The cause was undetermined and the damage was estimated to be about $200,000.

Close to 30 firefighters were on scene for the blaze, with the Inter Township department also receiving assistance from the South Bruce Peninsula Fire Department’s Wiarton station, which supplied a tanker.