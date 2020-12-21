Article content
People poured into stores in anticipation of a lockdown even before the province made it official Monday afternoon.
Owen Sound Zehrs store manager Cynthia Dawson said customers started to arrive in droves shortly after opening.
Shoppers flood into businesses ahead of lockdown, Christmas Back to video
“We’re lined up out the door and tons of people are heading out. We are obviously maintaining out capacity at 85. Yeah, we just can’t keep up with the volume that’s coming in.”
The province is imposing another shutdown for 28 days in southern Ontario starting Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 23, to limit the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, which have been rising significantly in parts of Ontario.
Most business may continue with curbside pickup and delivery. Discount and big-box retailers will be limited to 25 per cent capacity, 50 per cent for grocery stores and pharmacies. Most people are expected to work from home if possible.
Only essential travel will be permitted, indoor gatherings will be limited to members of the same households, though those living alone and single parents may also be included, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10.