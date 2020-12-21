Shoppers flood into businesses ahead of lockdown, Christmas

Scott Dunn
Dec 21, 2020  •   •  3 minute read

People poured into stores in anticipation of a lockdown even before the province made it official Monday afternoon.

Owen Sound Zehrs store manager Cynthia Dawson said customers started to arrive in droves shortly after opening.

“We’re lined up out the door and tons of people are heading out. We are obviously maintaining out capacity at 85. Yeah, we just can’t keep up with the volume that’s coming in.”

The province is imposing another shutdown for 28 days in southern Ontario starting Dec. 26 and ending Jan. 23, to limit the spread of COVID-19 and hospitalizations, which have been rising significantly in parts of Ontario.

Most business may continue with curbside pickup and delivery. Discount and big-box retailers will be limited to 25 per cent capacity, 50 per cent for grocery stores and pharmacies. Most people are expected to work from home if possible.

Only essential travel will be permitted, indoor gatherings will be limited to members of the same households, though those living alone and single parents may also be included, and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10.

Dawson has seen no toilet paper or bleach hoarding like in March’s provincial lockdown but people are stocking up on non-perishable foods such as Kraft Dinner, she said. Cashiers were ringing in some big orders too.

“You’re getting an awful lot of feedback from people too saying oh you know, it’s just another lockdown, we’re still going to be able to come in here and bring our families for outings,” Dawson said, though she underscored one shopper per family is plenty.

“My parking lot is definitely full,” she said. But protocols for sanitizing, distancing and staff who hand customers disinfecting wipes are all being followed, she said.

After wiping off the handle to his shopping cart, Jackson Penner of Owen Sound said this was likely his last in-person grocery shop. From now on, it’ll be curbside pickup. He visited the store earlier in the day but it was too busy so he came back.

He said the lockdown was on his mind when he decided to get some groceries for the week of Christmas at Zehrs.

Zehrs customer Ron Thompson, of Dobbinton, cleans his cart with a disinfectant before heading into the store Monday, Dec. 22, 2020 in Owen Sound, Ont. (Scott Dunn/The Sun Times/Postmedia Network)

Ron Thompson, of Dobbinton, said he was doing some last-minute grocery shopping too but not due to the lockdown. That’s because he’s been anticipating and preparing for it, he said.

“I’ve been planning for two weeks, three weeks, doing some shopping,” he said. “I’d say that I’m good for another month or so if I want to. I live on a farm so it’s easy to isolate, have freezers and that stuff. So I can hunker down for weeks if I need to.”

At First Choice haircutters on 10thStreet West, store manager Judy Hamilton said the phone was ringing non-stop from people hoping to get a cut before the anticipated lockdown. “It’s gotten crazy busy,” she said.

Hair salons were not deemed essential during March’s provincial lockdown, before restrictions were relaxed in the weeks and months following. All personal care shops are to close during this latest lockdown period.

Until then, current rules allow her store to have no more than 10 people. She limits the number of stylists to three or four, so that many customers can be served, while leaving a little room for people accompanying customers, such as moms or dads.

Meanwhile, the Salvation Army’s phones were also ringing first thing Monday morning.

“I think people are just so worried and so anxious about all these new COVID restrictions that are coming that they’re panicking,” said Alice Wannan, the family services director at the Salvation Army in Owen Sound.

She expected more would reach out for help, once the province’s detailed plans were announced.

Even with news stories Sunday announcing another lockdown was going to be imposed, people started calling and emailing her.

“People that thought they were OK, that had a little bit set aside for the new year, they’re all worried and they’re all anxious and they’re all somewhat panicking right now, and now coming to us for help. Even as of last night.

“But certainly our phones are crazy this morning with people just needing some food and possibly some toy assistance.”

More than 650 children will be on her list to receive toys this year and 500 Christmas stockings are going out to local seniors homes.

“In 28 years (she’s been with the Salvation Army), this is by far our highest. As of yesterday at lunchtime we had registered 1,413 individuals for Christmas assistance.”

They’ll receive gift cards for Christmas food, whereas in past years they’d have received food hampers.