Shoreline cottage between Port Elgin and Kincardine destroyed by fire

Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a cottage along the Lake Huron shoreline between Port Elgin and Kincardine on Tuesday afternoon.

And while the cause of the blaze still hasn’t been determined, it is not believed to be suspicious, Kincardine Fire Chief Brad LeMaich said Wednesday.

The building was a total loss as it was fully involved when fire crews arrived, he said.

“It is at the very north end of the municipality,” LeMaich said. “We had resources from three stations en route very quickly . . . but on the first apparatus’ arrival the dwelling was fully involved and it had already suffered a partial roof collapse.”

The cottage that burned is situated on Sunset Drive, north of Concession 10 and south of the Brucedale Conservation Area.

Janice Scott of Formosa said she was visiting a trailer at the nearby conservation area at the time of the blaze.

“We were sitting at a picnic table when we smelled something – like burning rubber or wires,” Scott said. “We looked around the trailer and didn’t see anything, so we got in the car and drove around and saw the cottage in flames.”

She said there were several people standing around, but she didn’t know if they had called for help so she called 911.

She said emergency services arrived and they left soon after.

LeMaich said the cottage had four tenants who were living there, but they were at work at the time of the blaze. He said a 911 call reporting the blaze came in just after 2 p.m.

Both the Kincardine and Tiverton stations responded from the Municipality of Kincardine, while the Saugeen Shores Fire Department provided a tanker and manpower support.