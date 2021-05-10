Shotgun, ammunition seized in Owen Sound

Article content

A shotgun and ammunition has been seized and an Owen Sound man faces charges after a police investigation involving death threats on the weekend.

On Friday, police learned that the suspect was unlawfully in possession of a shotgun, Owen Sound police said in a news release. The 55-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for uttering threats.

Later that day police searched the man’s downtown residence and located concealed ammunition that he was prohibited from possessing, the release said.

The shotgun had been moved from the apartment, however it was located and turned over to police with the assistance of the public, the release said.

The man appeared in court on Sunday in relation to six charges, including uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm. He was placed on a release order and will make his next court appearance in June, police said.

The 12-gauge shotgun and several rounds of ammunition remain in police custody, the release said.

Police thanked the public for assisting them.