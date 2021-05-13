





Article content A large sightseeing and tour boat will be plying the waters around Tobermory this summer. The 90-foot Tobermory Legacy – previously the Miss Midland – has been purchased by Tobermory Cruise Line and will be offering sunset and lunch and dinner cruises that will see the boat sailing around Tobermory, through the islands of the Fathom Five National Marine Park and even to Bruce Peninsula National Park’s popular Grotto. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sightseeing and tour boat heading north to Tobermory Back to video “We are very happy about it,” said Michael Lee, who operates the family business with his wife Halina, children Adam and Jennifer and other family members. “We think it has got great possibilities,” Lee said at about 90 feet in length, the boat is a bit bigger than some of the other larger sightseeing vessels around Tobermory. The all-aluminum boat was built in Gananoque east of Kingston in 1974 by Marlin Yacht Company. It had been based in Midland for more than 40 years and cruised the 30,000 Islands.

Article content The boat is certified for 300 passengers, but Lee doesn’t expect that many people to be onboard during the cruises. He said it has forward-facing bench seating with airport-style trays that fit into the seat in front. For events such as weddings all the seats can be removed for tables and chairs. It also has a large open air upper deck. Lee sees the boat as a good fit for the Tobermory area, which has seen more and more tourists visiting in recent years. “It had been slow for many, many years but the last six or seven years it has really picked up,” said Lee, who grew up in Tobermory in the commercial fishing industry. Bringing the boat to Tobermory is a venture that began about four years ago. Lee and a colleague were looking for a boat, but were unsure of what exactly they were looking for. At that time they were made aware that the Miss Midland was for sale and discussed acquiring it with other parties. “As time went along they dropped out and we kept on with our discussions,” Lee said. “We visited the boat a couple of times two years ago, three years ago. We rode on it for a cruise and went all through it.” In the meantime they acquired a faster boat, named Tobermory Flash, which was lengthened from 37 feet to 47 feet. They operated that boat last year and plan to again this year with a fun tour of the islands and Bruce Peninsula shoreline. Last fall discussions about acquiring the Miss Midland got serious. They reached an agreement in principle in the late fall, with the deal finalized in February.

Article content “We were kind of looking at the landscape, this boat was available and it was successful where it was,” said Lee. “We think it will work in Fathom Five National Marine Park. A lot of people are coming up there, they are looking for something to do and they are looking for something different to do.” Along with the lunch and dinner cruises, they plan to have entertainment aboard the boat, with musician and entertainer Terry Connelly featured on most cruises. They are also working with KP9 Interactive in Owen Sound on an augmented reality program featuring shipwrecks and other area attractions. While there are still questions about when the boat will start offering tours because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, Lee said the hope is to see it up and running for the summer. They still require a permit to move the boat to Tobermory, with a permit inspection planned for late May in Midland. Shortly after that they plan to make the trip to Tobermory. “If it opens up by the end of June, which I think is pretty much what happened last year for sightseeing boats, it wasn’t too bad of a season,” said Lee. “Your capacities are a lot lower because of social distancing, but the COVID thing will end at some point and we will get back to some kind of normal. A new normal.”

