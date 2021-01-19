Single COVID case confirmed in Grey-Bruce on Tuesday

Article content

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported just one case of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The lone case was in The Blue Mountains, bringing the total confirmed cases to date to 654. A total of 35 cases remain active, with 103 high-risk contacts associated with active cases.

In Grey-Bruce, 576 people confirmed to have the virus have recovered, while 43 cases have been referred to other health units.

Two confirmed cases from Grey-Bruce are currently hospitalized, while there have been no deaths attributed to the virus so far.

A total of 41 cases have been reported in health-care workers working in Grey-Bruce and there are currently no outbreaks in long-term care or retirement homes, schools or childcare centres.

Ontario reported 1,913 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but cautioned Toronto Public Health was likely underreporting its numbers for the day.

The new cases included 550 in Toronto, 346 in Peel Region, 235 in York Region, 82 in Durham Region and 81 in Windsor-Essex.