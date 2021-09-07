SIU clears officer in fatal shooting during standoff in Collingwood

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has cleared an Ontario Provincial Police officer in the shooting death of a 29-year-old Collingwood man.

The shooting occurred during an armed standoff between the man and police on Sept. 9, 2020.

SIU director Joseph Martino found during the investigation no reasonable grounds to believe that an OPP officer committed a criminal offence, a media release said.

At 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2020, OPP officers responded to a home on Third Street in Collingwood following a report of a man in distress who had barricaded himself inside a residence, accordiing to the SIU.

Shortly after police arrived, the man exited the residence with a shotgun.

The SIU release said an officer repeatedly instructed the man to drop the gun and deployed a conducted energy weapon with no success. The man then pointed the shotgun in the officer’s direction before the officer discharged his firearm at the man.

The officer discharged 11 rounds, eight of which struck the man.

Officers administered first aid before paramedics took over. The man was transported to a hospital in Collingwood and pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m.

Martino concluded that the officer acted to thwart a threat of imminent death to himself and others, the release said.

Martino also found that the officer’s use of force was reasonable in the circumstances as indications were the man was on his feet with a shotgun in hand until the final shot was discharged.

“In conclusion, there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges and the file has been closed,” the release said.

The SIU was notified of the shooting at 2 p.m., Sept. 9, 2020. Five SIU investigators and four SIU forensic investigators were assigned to the case.