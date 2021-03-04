SIU concludes investigation of Kincardine incident

Article content

The province’s Special Investigations Unit has determined that no charges against police are warranted in connection with an incident in Kincardine last June.

In a news release issued on Thursday, it said that SIU Director Joseph Martino had determined that there was no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer had committed a criminal offence after a man suffered burn injuries.

The incident occurred on June 16, when a call came in to the OPP about a 36-year-old man who was threatening suicide in a remote wooded area on a maintenance road in Kincardine.

The first officer to arrive attempted to engage the man in a conversation, the release said.

About 30 minutes later the man entered his van, closed the door and proceeded to ignite gasoline in the vehicle. Firefighters who were stationed nearby were able to extinguish the flames with the help of officers, the release said.

The man was removed from the van and taken to hospital for treatment, the release said.

The SIU is an independent government organization that investigates incidents involving police where their conduct may have resulted in death, serious injury sexual assault or the discharge of a firearm at a person.