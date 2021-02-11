SIU terminate investigation into man's fall from greenhouse roof in Hanover
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has terminated an investigation into a serious injury sustained when a 33-year-old Hanover man fell through a glass greenhouse roof at John Diefenbaker Secondary School in Hanover.
The man fractured his shoulder and suffered cuts to his hands from the 12-to-15-foot fall, according to a police media release distributed at the time of the Jan. 23 incident.
SIU terminate investigation into man's fall from greenhouse roof in Hanover
Hanover and West Grey police officers were called to help locate the man who was in a mental-health crisis and in the care of Hanover and District Hospital when he left, underdressed for the weather, at 4:09 p.m.
The man was in hospital care under the strength of the Mental Health Act, according to an SIU news release.
From the hospital, he made his way to the vacant nearby school. As a police cruiser approached the man climbed to the top of a greenhouse attached to the school.
A police news release from around the time of the incident said officers were trying to talk the man down when a glass panel gave way and he fell through.
The SIU’s investigation into the matter determined the man then picked himself up, injured, and attempted to hide in the school’s basement.
Hanover Police Service officers located the man and turned him over to Grey County Paramedics who transported him back to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
Police said the man co-operated with officers when located and determined no charges were warranted.
“Based on the SIU’s preliminary inquiries, I am satisfied there is patently nothing to investigate as far as the potential criminal liability of any police officer is concerned in connection with the man’s injury. When he climbed to the roof of the greenhouse and fell, no police officer was in the vicinity. Accordingly, the investigation is hereby discontinued and the file is closed,” SIU Director Joseph Martino said in a news release.
The SIU – an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person – originally declined to open an investigation due to an internal communications error.
Later, after learning of the man’s shoulder injury when reviewing the Hanover Police Service news release, the police oversight agency opened an investigation and assigned two investigators to the case.
The delay concerned Hanover Police Service Chief Chris Knoll who said it made his department look bad, as if the police didn’t immediately make the seriousness of the injury known to the SIU.
The Hanover Police Service had informed the SIU about the serious injury that occurred, but “there was an error in communicating that information within the unit” an SIU spokesperson told the Sun Times Jan. 29.
Hanover Police Chief Chris Knoll told the Sun Times in January the SIU’s subsequent apology was “fair”.