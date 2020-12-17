Six new cases of COVID-19 reported Thursday in Grey-Bruce

Dec 17, 2020  •   •  2 minute read
Six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit Thursday.

Hanover had two of the new cases. Others were found in Meaford, West Grey, Brockton and South Bruce.

There are now 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the region along with six probable cases and 205 high-risk contacts. Four people with COVID-19 are being treated at local hospitals. No deaths have been linked to the disease in Grey-Bruce.

Lee Manor in Owen Sound is the only long-term care facility with a declared COVID-19 outbreak. An outbreak was declared at the home on Dec. 11 after a staff member tested positive for the virus. Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, said no one else at the home has tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reminding residents to limit contact outside of their household as the holiday season approaches.

In Grey-Bruce, the limit for personal events are 10 people inside and 25 people outside, but those restrictions are much more stringent in other parts of the province.

“Of the cases of COVID-19 transmission in Grey Bruce to date, the vast majority take place in homes, at more familiar events like family gatherings, dinners, and celebrations. These are when we tend to let down our guard,” a press release distributed by the health unit said.

“By sacrificing this year to stop the spread, we will ensure we are able to celebrate the holidays next year and years to come,” Arra said in the press release. “Please enjoy a safe seasonal celebration this year, and make next year the best it can be.”

To date, 419 people living in Grey-Bruce have contracted the virus including 37 healthcare workers. A previous case of COVID-19 identified in a healthcare worker has been determined to be a false positive and removed from the data. Of those 419 people, 362 have recovered and 23 were referred to other health units.

Health units in Ontario reported a combined 2,432 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and 23 more deaths attributed to the disease.

There were 919 people in Ontario hospitalized with the virus Thursday including 263 in intensive care units and 172 using ventilators to help them breathe.

The additional stress on the provincial healthcare system has led the Ontario Hospital Association to call for a strict four-week lockdown in public health units in “red” or “grey-lockdown” conditions.

In a response Thursday, Premier Doug Ford said everything is on the table.

The majority of new cases were reported in Toronto (737), Peel Region (434) York Region (209), Windsor-Essex (190) and Hamilton (142).

Health Canada warned Canadians not to try and buy the COVID-19 vaccine online and from unauthorized sources Wednesday. Apparently counterfeit vaccines are being sold by shady actors, and they may pose serious health risks.

Meanwhile, the provincial government unveiled a plan to create up to 27,000 new positions for help in long-term care homes Wednesday. The four-year plan is expected to cost up to $1.9 billion annually.

The new staff targets would help meet the government’s commitment to ensure every LTC resident receives an average of four hours of direct care each day.