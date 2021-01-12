Six new COVID-19 cases in region, new restrictions announced

Article content
Premier Doug Ford said the “system is on the brink” as he introduced restrictive new protection measures – including a stay-at-home order – and declared another state of emergency Tuesday.
The new state of emergency and stay-at-home order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. People will be required to remain at home with exceptions for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, for exercise or for essential work.
Additionally, all organized public outdoor gatherings will be restricted to five people with limited exceptions.
All non-essential retail stores, including hardware stores, alcohol retailers, and those offering curb-side pickup or delivery, must open no earlier than 7 a.m. and close no later than 8 p.m under the new orders. The restricted hours of operation do not apply to stores that primarily sell food, pharmacies, gas stations, convenience stores, and restaurants for takeout or delivery.