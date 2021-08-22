Six new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday by Grey Bruce Health Unit

Denis Langlois
Aug 22, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read
This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS

The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported six new cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Two of the cases were from The Blue Mountains, while Owen Sound, Saugeen Shores, Arran-Elderslie and Grey Highlands had one apiece.

There are now 32 confirmed active cases of the virus in Grey-Bruce, along with 40 active high-risk contacts, according to public health’s daily situation report for Sunday.

There have been 2,229 confirmed cases of the virus locally since the pandemic began and 2,171 of those are considered resolved.

Three Grey-Bruce residents are currently in a local hospital with COVID-19, while one local case has been transferred to a hospital outside of the region.

Public health revised the number of local deaths due to the virus to 12. Another seven deaths relate to Grey-Bruce residents who acquired the infection in the region, but died outside of the area, while one death relates to a Grey-Bruce resident who both acquired the virus and died outside of the region.

There’s one active outbreak in the region, at Queen of Hearts Nursery School in Owen Sound.

On the vaccine front, 222,295 doses have been administered in Grey-Bruce so far, including almost 2,200 in the past seven days.

