Ski industry 'very confident' it can operate safely during lockdown

“At this point in time, hopefully, the government lifts the emergency order. If they were to extend the order then the association’s stance is we should be able to operate in Stage 1 just like snowmobile trails, skiing, all the outdoor amenities that are allowed to operate.”

He said the industry has been working on best practices since the beginning of the pandemic when resorts voluntarily shut down ahead of March Break.

Ontario, he said, is the only jurisdiction in North America where ski hills are not allowed to operate.

OSRA has proposed to the province a seven-point operating plan for ski areas to follow under Stage 1 and stay-at-home restrictions. They include prohibiting public access to buildings except for washroom use, preparing food for pre-orders and outdoor eating only, mandating mask use and physical distancing in lineups and on lifts and enforcing reduced capacity limits.

“We’re very confident that we have all the measures in place to get up and running again safely,” Nichol said.

Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks has sent a letter in support of OSRA’s reopening plan.

He said the ski hills closure has resulted in “an alarming” 10,000 layoffs, both directly and indirectly, in Grey County, which is home to not only the province’s largest ski resort – Blue Mountain – but eight of the nine private ski clubs in Ontario.

“I think the sooner we can get back to business in a manner that’s safe and recommended by the health professionals and everyone concerned, the better,” Hicks said Tuesday.