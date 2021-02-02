Ski industry 'very confident' it can operate safely during lockdown

Denis Langlois
Feb 02, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  5 minute read
Skiers and boarders ride up the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening day at Blue Mountain Resort Dec. 19, before a provincial lockdown began Dec. 26.
Skiers and boarders ride up the Silver Bullet chairlift on opening day at Blue Mountain Resort Dec. 19, before a provincial lockdown began Dec. 26.

Ontario’s ski industry – which has seen thousands of layoffs and millions of dollars in lost revenue since a provincial shutdown of ski hills – is urging the province to allow a safe reopening of the slopes with strict pandemic-related measures in place.

The Ontario Snow Resorts Association (OSRA), Blue Mountain Village Association and Blue Mountain Resort are asking the provincial government to put downhill skiing back on the list of outdoor recreational amenities that can operate under Stage 1 of the Reopening Ontario Act, which are also the rules for the current provincial shutdown.

They say the industry’s adapted operation proposal would ensure a safe reopening.

“We’re hoping that we’ll be reinstated as an outdoor amenity and then at which point we’ll be allowed to open, albeit very limited just basically skiing and that’s it and very limited capacity,” OSRA president Kevin Nichol said in an interview.

“At this point in time, hopefully, the government lifts the emergency order. If they were to extend the order then the association’s stance is we should be able to operate in Stage 1 just like snowmobile trails, skiing, all the outdoor amenities that are allowed to operate.”

He said the industry has been working on best practices since the beginning of the pandemic when resorts voluntarily shut down ahead of March Break.

Ontario, he said, is the only jurisdiction in North America where ski hills are not allowed to operate.

OSRA has proposed to the province a seven-point operating plan for ski areas to follow under Stage 1 and stay-at-home restrictions. They include prohibiting public access to buildings except for washroom use, preparing food for pre-orders and outdoor eating only, mandating mask use and physical distancing in lineups and on lifts and enforcing reduced capacity limits.

“We’re very confident that we have all the measures in place to get up and running again safely,” Nichol said.

Grey County Warden Selwyn Hicks has sent a letter in support of OSRA’s reopening plan.

He said the ski hills closure has resulted in “an alarming” 10,000 layoffs, both directly and indirectly, in Grey County, which is home to not only the province’s largest ski resort – Blue Mountain – but eight of the nine private ski clubs in Ontario.

“I think the sooner we can get back to business in a manner that’s safe and recommended by the health professionals and everyone concerned, the better,” Hicks said Tuesday.

Ski hills had been included as a permitted outdoor recreational amenity under Stage 1, along with ice rinks, snowmobile and cross-country ski trails and playgrounds. But they were removed Dec. 21, Nichol said, forcing ski resorts to close their hills when the provincial lockdown began Dec. 26.

For Blue Mountain Resort, that meant having to close a week after their season began Dec. 19 with capacity restrictions and other health measures in place.

The provincial lockdown and a stay-at-home order implemented Jan. 14 are both set to expire Feb. 11, but could be extended.

Asked at a news conference in mid-January about ski hills, Premier Doug Ford said reopening the slopes was “the last thing” on his mind and expressed concerns about people from “hot zones” travelling to areas with less COVID-19 cases to ski. He said people must avoid travelling.

Ski industry officials have been working with the Ministry of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, through a newly formed ski industry working group, on an adaptive operation proposal for Stage 1 for ski hills, which can now only reopen under Stage 2.

Nichol said he believes the group is making progress.

He said ski resorts spent a considerable amount of money to adapt their operations and purchase personal protective equipment to ensure a safe reopening. At ski areas in Grey County, that cost was about $1.9 million, he said.

Nichol said the more than 50 resorts represented by OSRA have laid off nearly 10,000 employees and incurred, as of Dec. 31, about $90 million in lost revenue and expenses, such as to modify buildings and purchase plexiglass shields, to prepare for the pandemic. Revenue losses in January will be close to 100 per cent, he said.

Blue Mountain Resort spokesperson Tara Lovell said the resort had to lay off about 1,700 seasonal and full-time employees due to the ski hill shutdown.

The team at Blue has been working with OSRA and the Canadian Ski Council to educate the province and seek approval for the adapted operation proposal for Stage 1, she said.

“We are determined to get our skiers and riders back on the slopes. We have continued snow-making through to the end of January and will keep grooming the slopes. There is still winter left in this season and our teams are focused on seeing the lifts turn again as soon as possible,” Lovell said.

Blue Mountain Village Association members, which include about 50 restaurants and stores, have lost about $40 million in revenue since the shutdown began, president Andrew Siegwart said.

At a delegation to Town of the Blue Mountains council in early January, he said members had been fully staffed for the season before the shutdown and had worked with public health and “made a lot of extra investments” to adapt their operations and purchase PPE and other supplies to prepare for the winter season and adhere to pandemic-related public health recommendations.

Ambassadors were on the ground to ensure rules in the village were followed, he said, and plans were in place to pivot, if needed, to curbside-only pickup.

“And that’s why the announcement and the move to the province-wide lockdown which excluded skiing, retail sales in stores and food and beverage operations other than take-out was so hard on both the members and the local economy – because we were prepared and invested in it,” he said.

Nichol said along with the economic benefits of the ski industry, downhill skiing also supports the physical and mental health of thousands of Ontarians.

Ontario’s ski resorts are the “perfect venue” for safe outdoor activity, he said, as they’re large enough for physical distancing and are controlled areas, unlike tobogganing hills, with staff that can ensure people are following the rules.

In his letter in support of OSRA, Hicks said reopening will also be a critical step to alleviating the “capacity shift” to other, unregulated outdoor areas that has resulted from the ski hill closures.

That shift is having a “detrimental effect on both our land and community of landowners, many of whom are private residents offering their properties for use to maintain well-known provincial assets, such as the Bruce Trail,” he wrote.

Hicks said Tuesday he shares the concerns of ski operators about the potential of losing their entire ski season.

“It’s not just worrisome for them as a business, but worrisome for me, as a warden, about those thousands of people who are not now employed. It’s huge and important to our local economy,” he said.