Article content
Ontario’s ski industry – which has seen thousands of layoffs and millions of dollars in lost revenue since a provincial shutdown of ski hills – is urging the province to allow a safe reopening of the slopes with strict pandemic-related measures in place.
The Ontario Snow Resorts Association (OSRA), Blue Mountain Village Association and Blue Mountain Resort are asking the provincial government to put downhill skiing back on the list of outdoor recreational amenities that can operate under Stage 1 of the Reopening Ontario Act, which are also the rules for the current provincial shutdown.
Ski industry 'very confident' it can operate safely during lockdown Back to video
They say the industry’s adapted operation proposal would ensure a safe reopening.
“We’re hoping that we’ll be reinstated as an outdoor amenity and then at which point we’ll be allowed to open, albeit very limited just basically skiing and that’s it and very limited capacity,” OSRA president Kevin Nichol said in an interview.