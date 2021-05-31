Small black bear spotted in Owen Sound

Article content

A bear was spotted on Owen Sound’s west side on Monday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m. the small black bear was spotted in a west side neighbourhood near the escarpment. It was not acting aggressively and was last seen wandering into the bush area of the escarpment, Owen Sound police said early Monday afternoon.

“People are reminded that it is not uncommon to have bear sightings within the city of Owen Sound,” Owen Sound police said in a news release. “Bears will wander into the city looking for sources of food that are easily accessible like bird feeders.”

If anyone sees a bear they should not approach it and not feed it. Pets should be kept inside if a bear is spotted and if it poses an immediate threat, people should call 911 and police will respond, the release said.

If bears are wandering around checking garbage or knocking down bird feeders, contact the local police administrative line or the Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327.

More information on what to do when a black bear is encountered and how to prevent such encounters visit ontario.ca/page/prevent-bear-encounters-bear-wise