Smith begins work as Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation's new chief

Article content Newly elected Chippewas of Nawash Unceded First Nation Chief Veronica “Cha-Cha” Smith says there are many pressing issues facing the community, but she’s prepared and eager to get to work on them right away.

Article content "I've got a good planning background, I have my 10 years of council experience and I'm very well aware of how we can move things forward," she said in an interview Tuesday, a day after members of the 2021-23 council were officially sworn in during a ceremony at the Cape Croker Park amphitheatre in Neyaashiinigmiing. Smith, who served five terms as band councillor from 2007 to 2017, easily won the seven-person race for chief during Friday's election after receiving 255 – or just over half – of the 503 valid ballots cast for the position. Her next closest challenger, Paul F. Jones, received 183 votes, while the other five candidates finished well back with less than 25 votes apiece, according to a statement of votes signed by electoral officer Vaughn Johnston. Smith said it's "certainly an honour to be elected to the position of chief for the community." One of her top priorities, she said, will be to help determine Saugeen Ojibway Nation's next steps regarding its title claim to parts of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay waterbeds within SON's traditional territory. The discussion comes after an Ontario Superior Court justice decided last month that the claim did not meet the test set out by Canadian law for Aboriginal title. Legal counsel for SON, which is made up of the Chippewas of Nawash and nearby Saugeen First Nation, told The Sun Times in late July that they would be discussing with their clients over the next few weeks whether to appeal the court's decision.

Article content Another priority, Smith said, will be working towards extending the length of term for band councils, which is currently two years as set out by the Indian Act. Smith said two years isn’t long enough to allow councils to adequately deal with the issues and priorities in front of it. “Cape has our election this year and then next year it’s Saugeen’s. So we just get going and then we stop because we’re waiting for their election,” she said. “And then they just get going and then they stop because they’re waiting for the Cape election. So that has to change. We need to be working consistently together, so that’s something that we’ll probably talk to the Saugeen council about. “We have a lot of shared interests in the territory – working with proponents and their duty to consult and looking at impact benefit agreements and resource-sharing – so there’s a lot of work both on the First Nation and within the territory.” Council must also continue work to tackle the addictions and housing crises in the community, she said, as well as the fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Chippewas of Nawash community also requires a new administration office, Smith said, and will be working over the next few years to build a new water treatment plant after the federal government announced $60 million in funding for the project last month. Ground is expected to be broken for the work this year, with construction expected to take two years. “We have a lot of community infrastructure to deal with and making services better for the people,” she said.

Article content Smith has a long history of working with and for the band, as a councillor, former employee and volunteer. “The membership knows what my background is and know that I’ve always been a helper in the community,” she said. Smith decided in 2017 not to run in that year’s election. Instead, she began working for the Independent First Nations (IFN), the political collective that represents 12 First Nations, including Chippewas of Nawash and Chippewas of Saugeen. She has spent the past few years working as a child welfare advisor at IFN. Smith studied general business for three years at Georgian College in the 1980s before being hired by the band to work in economic development. She worked in that position from 1984 to 1993. She returned to school in 1994, attending the University of Waterloo where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in social development studies in 1997. “After working in business for so long, I just thought I needed a change and I was aware of the social conditions on-reserve and the healing that we needed,” she said. After graduating, Smith began a career in social work and child welfare. She worked for the Children’s Aid Society Guelph & Wellington before returning to Grey-Bruce to work at a local women’s shelter. She then worked for the Nipissing Parry Sound Children’s Aid Society before coming back home again to work in child welfare on the reserve and then for the Children’s Aid Society in Owen Sound. Smith has also helped to organize pow-wows and other events on the reserve.

Article content For the 2021 election, there was no incumbent for chief as Greg Nadjiwon decided not to seek re-election. Smith said Nadjiwon, who had been chief since 2015, spoke during Monday’s swearing-in ceremony, which also featured traditional singers and hand drumming. Four incumbent councillors were re-elected in the race for nine councillor seats. They were Anthony Chegahno, who topped the polls with 311 votes and will serve as head councillor, along with Sidney Nadjiwon (237 votes), Arlene Chegahno (220) and Nick Saunders (200). Also elected were former councillors Carlene Keeshig (217) and Kathy Jones (179) and newcomers Norma Nadjiwon-Tobey (206), Beverley Nadjiwon (203) and Randa Keeshig (184). Twenty candidates were in the running for councillor on election day, after three people withdrew their names. Just over 504 ballots were cast. Jacob Linklater (21 votes), Saunders (17), Jones (10), Karl Keeshig (nine) and Andrew Akiwenzie (eight) were also on the ballot for chief. Candidates can run for both chief and councillor in Chippewas of Nawash elections.

