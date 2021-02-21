Snowmobiler breaks wrist after hitting tree in Owen Sound

Article content

A snowmobiler sustained a broken wrist after striking a tree on the trail on the east side of Owen Sound on Saturday.

At about 1:30 p.m., Owen Sound police were dispatched to the trail running between Superior Street and 8th Street East about a snowmobile hitting a tree.

A 43-year-old Shelburne resident failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree. The collision resulted in a broken wrist and significant damage to the sled, police said in a news release.

Police are continuing to conduct an enforcement initiative on the snowmobile trail and are reminding snowmobilers to obey the posted speed limit.

The Owen Sound Fire Department and Grey County Paramedics were also dispatched to the crash and assisted at the scene, Owen Sound Fire Capt. Wayne Flood said on Sunday.