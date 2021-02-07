Snowmobiling soaring in Grey-Bruce but so are concerns

Article content

More snowmobiles are leaving marked trails and entering private property this year, jeopardizing the inter-connectedness of the trail system for “generations to come,” a local Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs district manager is warning.

Grey-Bruce trails are accommodating thousand of riders every weekend, not hundreds as would be typical, Karen Buratynski said Saturday.

The pandemic has left people with fewer options for recreation. Cancelled hockey tournaments, closed downhill ski hills and dashed winter getaway hopes all leave more time for snowmobiling, she said. On one hand, it’s great for the sport.

But with “significant frequency this year,” snowmobiles are riding “all over landowners’ properties, which can be hazardous for themselves and it can also damage the properties of the landowners that have donated their land.

“And it’s just simply disrespectful,” she said. “We have already had a number of landowners already tell their clubs this is the last year, I’m not having you back.”