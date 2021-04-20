





Article content Owen Sound has approved some tax policy changes that will result in owners of active commercial and industrial properties seeing a noticeable drop in their property tax bills this year. City council voted Monday to eliminate a 30 per cent tax discount for vacant commercial and industrial land – not to be confused with a 30 per cent tax rebate for vacant commercial units – and will use the benefits of the change to reduce the tax ratios for active commercial and industrial properties. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Some city landowners to see property tax drop due to policy changes Back to video The move will reduce the commercial tax ratio from 1.7338 to 1.7154 – meaning those properties will pay 1.7154 times the municipal taxes of similar residential properties – and the industrial tax ratio from 1.8582 to 1.8310. The shift moves the city’s commercial tax ratio closer to Grey County’s commercial tax ratio of nearly 1.3 and brings the city’s industrial tax ratio in line with the county’s industrial tax ratio.

Article content If the county also supports eliminating discounts on vacant commercial and industrial properties, as expected, active commercial properties in Owen Sound can expect to see an overall property tax decrease of 8.63 per cent, while industrial properties will see a drop of 8.46 per cent, the city says. Council also passed a bylaw Monday to approve the 2021 property tax rate. Ratepayers will see the lowest levy increase in Grey County, the city says, with the average residential taxpayer expected to see an increase of just over 1.86 per cent or $71 on their 2021 municipal property taxes. “In addition to having the lowest budget increase in Grey County, we are pleased to continue to lower the commercial and industrial tax ratios,” Mayor Ian Boddy said. “This allows us to be more competitive when attracting new businesses and jobs, without transferring the burden to our residential taxpayers. Overall, the approved changes will better align the city with the county’s tax policy and support active businesses.” * * * ANOTHER APPROVAL FOR ANDPET SITE City council has conditionally approved a site plan for another section of Andpet Realty’s proposed 325-unit residential subdivision off 16th Avenue East. The plan by GM BluePlan Engineering proposes building four, four-unit townhouses and a private internal road at 1458 14th St. E. The area is “Block 3” of AndPet’s East Court Residences subdivision plan, which received approval from council on April 6, 2020.

Article content Work is well underway on a four-storey, 126-unit Owen Sound Gardens retirement residence on the development site. Council approved a site plan for that block in September. The overall subdivision plan for East Court Residences includes the retirement home, three four-storey, 40-unit apartment buildings, 52 cluster townhouse dwellings and 27 townhouse/semi-detached homes. * * * CITY ENDING VACANT UNIT REBATES City council is set to end Owen Sound’s vacant unit rebate program. Council approved a corporate services committee recommendation Monday to direct staff to bring forward a bylaw to eliminate the program, which provides a property tax rebate of 30 per cent for vacant commercial units, starting with applications for the 2021 tax year. Grey County council has voted to eliminate the county’s vacant unit rebate program as well and recommended its lower-tier municipalities do the same. City council’s decision is expected to save the city about $110,000 annually beginning with the 2022 operating budget. Owen Sound discussed scrapping the rebate back in early 2019, but voted 5-3 to delay making a decision on the matter until after the replacement of the 10th Street Bridge was complete. Staff had recommended eliminating the program as of Jan. 1, 2019, while 90 per cent of respondents to a survey also supported the move. But in 2019 there was some concern that construction projects in the downtown area, including the bridge replacement and the Downtown River Precinct work, would create plenty of hardships for downtown businesses and make it particularly difficult to fill empty commercial buildings. * * * OWEN SOUND APPROVES BUSINESS LICENCES The city has given final approval to the following business licences: Prime Time Automotive, an automotive repair shop, at 675 6th St. E.;

Willow and Rose Bakery, a home-based bakery, at 1512 5th Ave. A W.;

Intelcom Courier Canada Inc., a delivery service, at 3225 East Bayshore Road.

