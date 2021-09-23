This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content The day after people had to start showing proof they’re fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter certain premises, restaurant and bar staff say they’ve had few problems and area police were not aware of any.

Article content On Wednesday, the province’s proof of vaccination system kicked in, with the public required to show their vaccination certification showing they received two doses of an approved vaccine at a number of venues, including restaurants for dine-in, bars, sports venues, gyms, theatres and casinos. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Some grumbling about vaccine passports Back to video At Joe Tomato’s restaurant on 10th Street West, just one couple was turned away for not showing proof of vaccination at lunchtime Thursday. “It’s fine. Most people are coming in with their proof in hand,” general manager Melanie Reid said. “I’ve only had to turn away one couple who didn’t have it and there was no issues. I don’t know if they didn’t know about it or if they were just seeing where they could get in.” Thursday was the first day the restaurant had to enforce the proof-of-vaccination rules because it was closed Wednesday due to a power outage, she said. Staff also confirm it’s been two weeks since the customer’s second dose, which means they’re fully vaccinated, and confirm their identity before letting them in. All front-end staff are responsible for enforcing the rules except for the hostesses, who are young teens, Reid said. At The Pub in downtown Owen Sound, bartender Lindsay Pupling said a few customers had to be turned away but they created no issues over the first two days of the proof of vaccination requirement. There are signs on the entrance doors that advise customers of the new requirement, she noted. “The few people we’ve had to turn away haven’t gotten angry with us. They voice that they don’t agree with it but I think they understand that it’s not our choice. Just following the rules,” she said with a laugh.

Article content She has noticed it’s been quieter in the bar, which she attributes to people who aren’t fully vaccinated not bothering to try to come in. And she noted some customers who didn’t want to be denied entry now intend to get vaccinated. Patrons may not sit at the bar and must wear a mask when walking through the bar. Some restaurants representatives declined to comment by name, in one case saying customers had been complaining and so it was best not to involve the restaurant by name. In another, staff said enforcement of the rules was proving “interesting.” Owen Sound police Sgt. Tom Sullivan said Thursday he wasn’t aware of any non-compliance issues drawn to city police attention. “We’re not going to be running around and enforcing that on our own,” he said. “They’re going to be calling if somebody is giving them a hard time because they want to come into their restaurant or want to come into a facility that requires it. Then we can go and speak to those people, deal with the problem.” Similarly, South Bruce OPP has responded to no proof of vaccinations complaints. In fact, Const. Kevin Martin couldn’t recall a COVID-related police call all summer. There have been no proof of vaccination complaints fielded by Grey Bruce OPP either, Const. Nick Wilson confirmed. * * * The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported just one new case of COVID-19 as of midnight Wednesday, bringing total active cases to 17 and high-risk contacts to 31. Two are hospitalized locally due to COVID. There remain 22 Grey-Bruce resident deaths due to COVID.

Article content Since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Grey-Bruce has recorded 2,306 confirmed cases of the pandemic virus. Word of implementation of the required proof-of-vaccination policy had spurred people to get vaccinated, doubling attendance at clinics giving the shot, the local medical officer of health, Dr. Ian Arra, said last week. He said unvaccinated people are driving the pandemic. On Sept. 14, when the proof of immunization requirement was announced, the province’s health minister, Christine Elliott, said in a news release: “High rates of vaccination against COVID-19 are critical to helping protect our communities and hospital capacity while keeping Ontario schools and businesses safely open. As we continue our last mile push to increase vaccination rates, requiring proof of immunization in select settings will encourage even more Ontarians to receive the vaccine and stop the spread of COVID-19.” Those who have been vaccinated can download and print their certification or save the PDF to their phone by visiting covid19.ontariohealth.ca and entering their health card information. * * * Visitors don’t have to present proof of vaccination at the Grey County administrative building but screening and masks are still required. The social services department just reopened for in-person public visits in Owen Sound and Hanover a couple of weeks ago and satellite offices in Meaford, Markdale and Durham will reopen Monday.

Article content “The doors are open, our service counter is available,” said social services director Barb Fedy, whose clients include those on Ontario Works. Appointments are still encouraged rather than drop-ins, she said. Where someone needs to visit in person, rooms are cleaned after every use and clear plastic dividers are in place. Fedy said remote access for clients will be maintained for health safety but also for the convenience of clients. Documents can be sent electronically rather than brought in person, for example, possibly avoiding any transportation issues too, she said. * * * Ontario reported 677 more confirmed COVID cases Thursday. Now it has recorded a total of 581,908 confirmed COVID cases, 29,691 total patients hospitalized and 9,677 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Currently in the province’s intensive-care units, 106 patients are unvaccinated, 12 are partially vaccinated and 12 are fully vaccinated, the provincial COVID website said Thursday. Of those in hospital but not in the ICU, 119 are unvaccinated, eight are partially vaccinated and 34 are fully vaccinated. So far, 70 per cent of the Ontario population of all ages is fully vaccinated.

