South Bruce OPP investigating fatal collision near Kincardine

South Bruce OPP is investigating a fatal collision involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle on Highway 21 near Kincardine Tuesday afternoon.

The two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital where the passenger was pronounced dead. The driver of the motorcycle was then flown to a hospital in London via Ornge air ambulance with serious injuries.

South Bruce OPP responded to the crash scene with Bruce County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and members of Kincardine Fire and Emergency Services at approximately 4:16 p.m.

Highway 21 was closed between Concession 7 and Concession 9 following the collision but has since been reopened to traffic.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team are assisting the South Bruce OPP with the investigation.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.