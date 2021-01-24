South Bruce Peninsula approves food truck bylaw

Denis Langlois
Jan 24, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  2 minute read
Town of South Bruce Peninsula town hall in Wiarton.

South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson says the town is excited to “open the doors” to food trucks now that council has approved a bylaw to licence and regulate them.

“We constantly hear there’s not enough food options in South Bruce Peninsula. And in the summer, when we’re full of tourists, there’s always lineups at all of our food outlets and there’s plenty of business to go around. And in the shoulder season, we can always use additional food options,” she said in an interview.

The town is looking to attract food trucks with interesting options that are not available at brick-and-mortar establishments, she said, noting a mobile restaurant selling gyros at Sauble’s 6th Street washrooms proved popular.

“So we’re quite excited to now be able to open the doors to food trucks,” she said.

Jackson said the mobile restaurants bylaw has been several years in the making.

The town’s zoning bylaw used to prohibit food trucks on any property in the municipality, except for during some special events.

Council voted in March 2019 to approve a food truck trial for the 2019 summer season and issued a request-for-proposals for potential operators.

The town also launched a survey, which found 75 per cent of respondents were in favour of the trucks.

An internal survey by the Sauble Beach Chamber of Commerce showed businesses were split over having the trucks in the community, with 50.5 per cent in favour and 49.5 per cent opposed.

Some business owners publicly opposed the trucks, expressing concerns the mobile restaurants would negatively impact bricks-and-mortar establishments.

Council ended up accepting three proposals for mobile restaurants to operate from June to September 2019 on municipal property – at the 6th Street washrooms in Sauble, Hepworth Visitor Centre and Wiarton’s Bluewater Park.

The food operators had to pay licencing fees and leases.

In March 2020, council considered a licencing bylaw for mobile restaurants, but decided to wait to vote on it until a zoning bylaw amendment allowing the trucks was in place.

That approval ended up being delayed due to some appeals, but the amendment is now in force.

It permits the food trucks, subject to the passage of a bylaw to licence and regulate them, which council approved Jan. 19.

The new bylaw requires each mobile restaurant to be licenced by the town. Fees are $2,000 annually, per vehicle, for Sauble Beach and Wiarton and $1,200 annually, per vehicle, for all other areas.

Food trucks are allowed on either town property, once the town signs a lease with the owner, or private property, so long as it is permitted by the owner and town’s zoning bylaw. The lease fee is $500 plus $420 per week.

The town will permit up to 10 mobile restaurants in Sauble Beach, six in Wiarton, five in other areas of the former Amabel Township, aside from Sauble, five in the former Township of Albemarle and three in Hepworth.

Approved licences will remain in effect for 12 months.

Town officials say if all locations achieved their maximum number of mobile restaurants, the municipality would receive annual revenue of $47,600.