South Bruce Peninsula continues work on municipal accommodation tax

South Bruce Peninsula continues to work on a municipal accommodation tax for those booking short-term accommodations.

On Tuesday, council directed that the necessary bylaw to establish a municipal accommodation tax be placed on an upcoming council agenda for consideration.

Mayor Janice Jackson said on Wednesday that the municipality plans to have the tax in place for the upcoming tourist season.

“Really the idea with the MAT (municipal accommodation tax) is to collect from the tourists who come up here,” Jackson said.

On Tuesday, council directed staff not to include campgrounds in the bylaw, which would exempt them from the tax.

Council discussed the idea of exempting only campgrounds that include seasonal sites, but decided to exempt all campgrounds and to revisit the matter should it become an issue in the future.

Under the town’s proposal, the tax would apply to hotels, motels and boarding, lodging or rooming houses, as well as bed and breakfasts and other buildings rented out, such as cottages. The amount to be payed is four per cent of the price of the accommodation provided to the purchaser for a continuous period of 30 days or less. Half of the funds collected must go toward tourism initiatives with the town unrestricted on how it decides to use the other 50 per cent of the tax collected.