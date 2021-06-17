





Article content South Bruce Peninsula has taken a big step toward allowing tiny homes in the municipality. Council has approved a town-initiated zoning bylaw amendment that includes eliminating minimum gross floor area requirements for homes beyond what’s set out in Ontario’s Building Code. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. South Bruce Peninsula paving way for tiny home developments Back to video A bylaw to officially adopt the motion is expected to be endorsed by council at an upcoming meeting. Mayor Janice Jackson said the move, which will allow people to construct smaller homes, including tiny homes, throughout South Bruce Peninsula, is aimed at boosting opportunities for people and developers to build more affordable housing. “I’m thrilled. And I’m thrilled that our entire council was 100 per cent supportive of this. It was a non-issue for us; we just moved forward with it, passed it, had a big smile and we’d like to see what comes of it,” she said in an interview Wednesday. Jackson said tiny homes – standalone houses typically under 500 square feet – could go up on private lots, but she could also see non-profit organizations concerned about a lack of attainable housing creating subdivisions of the smaller residences.

Article content “We’re looking for ways to create affordable housing. There’s such a need for housing here and we’re doing what we can to accommodate everybody,” she said. South Bruce Peninsula’s current zoning bylaw requires homes on serviced or partially serviced residential lots to have a minimum floor area of around 1,000 square feet. The Ontario Building Code, however, permits much smaller units. Open-concept homes with combined sleeping, living, dining and kitchen space, plus a separated bathroom and laundry, can be as small as 188 square feet. Tiny homes with combined living, dining and kitchen space, plus a separated bedroom and bathroom can be as small as 245 square feet. Jackson said she’s been pushing for South Bruce Peninsula to allow tiny home developments since being contacted several years ago by the local owner of the website Live Tiny Canada. “We’ve been kicking it around for quite a while and I really wanted to move forward with this because I think it’s really important for our community,” she said. Jack Van Dorp, Bruce County’s manager of land-use planning, presented a report on the proposed zoning bylaw amendment during a public meeting Tuesday. The amendment includes a long list of zoning bylaw “housekeeping” changes that are intended to “address some errors or provisions where the bylaw does not align with official plans, make provisions easier to understand and address emerging issues,” the report says.

Article content The housing-related changes, including eliminating the minimum gross floor area requirements, are “focused on providing opportunities to increase the supply and mix of homes in the community while ensuring lot sizes are appropriate for the available services,” Van Dorp said. Other local municipalities, including Saugeen Shores and Huron-Kinloss, have already scrapped unit size regulations. Along with the changes to permit tiny homes, the zoning bylaw amendment will also permit home occupations with low-to-no neighbourhood impact to be located within more zones and in more types of dwelling units in South Bruce Peninsula. That adjustment is in response to “significant changes in work habits” as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Van Dorp said. The amendment will also allow short-term accommodations in nearly every type of dwelling in the municipality, with a few exceptions. Van Dorp said that change will “clearly recognize and permit” what is already a well-established activity in the town – the short-term rental of homes, vacation properties and cottages – and provide an opportunity for it to be regulated through the municipality’s municipal accommodation tax and licencing bylaws, which the town is planning to establish. South Bruce Peninsula council approved a bylaw in March that will require providers of short-term accommodations to charge a four per cent municipal accommodation tax (MAT) for stays under 30 days, starting Jan. 1, 2022, and remit the MAT collected to the town.

