South Bruce Peninsula to licence, regulate short-term rentals starting Jan. 1

South Bruce Peninsula now has all the policies in place to launch a program to licence and regulate short-term rentals in the town.

Mayor Janice Jackson said the plan is to begin the program Jan. 1, which is also when the town intends to introduce a new four per cent tax for all short-term accommodations.

She said the short-term rental accommodations program – which affects only residential dwellings and not motels, bed & breakfasts, campgrounds or cottage-rental companies that pay commercial taxes – is being implemented as the town continues to see both a “dramatic increase” in the number of cottages being purchased as income properties and a rise in complaints related to the behaviour of people staying at short-term accommodations, particularly those owned by absentee landlords.

“It’s been a long time coming,” she said of the program.

“We have increasing complaints and we really need to do something about it. We need to take a stand and welcome our visitors, but make sure that they understand that they can’t disrupt our community. We love having our visitors here, but they all need to behave.”

Most renters do, she said, and the town also has many great short-term rental property owners. But the bylaw is aimed at addressing problem areas.

For example, it will ensure the town has, among other things, updated contact information for the owner or their agent so they can respond to and address any issues in a timely manner, she said.

“We’re getting an increasing number of income property purchases where the owners are nowhere to be found and when there are issues that are happening, nobody knows who to call or they don’t bother addressing issues that arise. Those are the problems and this should resolve those issues,” she said.