South Bruce Peninsula trying to appeal plover convictions

South Bruce Peninsula is going back to court in hopes of fighting its convictions for violating the Endangered Species Act by raking, bulldozing and, the court found, damaging endangered piping plover habitat at Sauble Beach. The town's lawyers served a notice of motion on April 7 on the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry that it will seek permission to appeal the March 8 judgement of Ontario Court Justice Julia Morneau. The notice argues Morneau's decision potentially significantly limits the town's ability to maintain its very popular beach. The date the motion will be heard has not yet been set, court staff said. The plover is on the Species at Risk in Ontario List for endangered or threatened species. Morneau upheld two convictions, registered by Justice of the Peace Charles Anderson in Owen Sound on Oct. 3, 2019, but she agreed the justice of the peace erred by accepting that the entire length of the beach is piping plover habitat.

Article content Justice Morneau clarified the “south end” of the beach should not be considered plover habitat but also said “Not withstanding this change there was sufficient evidence that the spring and fall work did cover the entire beach.” The town raked the beach in April 2017, after the plovers left, and in late August and early September 2017 it used a bulldozer to flatten the beach and to cut down vegetation. This led to the charges under the Endangered Species Act of damaging plover habitat. Anderson found piping plover habitat includes the area of Sauble Beach from about the Crowd Inn to the mouth of the Sauble River. South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Janice Jackson said after Morneau’s decision that it was an “important clarification” to find the south end of the beach, heavily used by beach-goers, is not plover habitat, nor are areas overgrown with willows, she said. Jackson did not respond Wednesday to a request for an interview. She confirmed in March that fighting the charges has cost the municipality close to $1 million, including the court-ordered $100,000 payment to Birds Canada, which runs a plover recovery program, including at Sauble and Wasaga Beach. The town’s motion seeking leave to appeal sets out its concerns. It notes Sauble is a major tourist destination, attracting “tens of thousands of visitors every year” and that the town is responsible for maintaining the beach, “a critical part of the local economy.” Despite the raking and bulldozing, 2017 was “one of the most successful years since the plover arrived in 2007,” the town’s motion says.

Article content There is no court interpretation of “what it means to ‘damage’ habitat or how ‘habitat’ is identified,” the motion says. While the town is still obligated to maintain the beach, Morneau’s decision “potentially imposes significant limits on the town’s ability to maintain the beach and ensure that it remains an attractive and welcoming place . . .” the motion reads. With penalties reaching up to $1 million for a corporation and up to $250,000 or imprisonment of up to one year per individual, “it is important that this court provide guidance on the parameters of the offence.” The motion argues Morneau “erred in holding that damage to habitat can be proven in the absence of any evidence of any negative impact to the species in issue.” It also argues she erred in finding that “damage” includes “making the area ‘less attractive’ or ‘valuable,’ rather than focusing on whether a change to habitat affects a species’ ability to rely on it.” Tim Gray, executive director of Environmental Defence, in an interview called the town’s intention to appeal “disappointing” and “a waste of money.” He said it’s “pretty clear” from the judgement that “damaging habitat doesn’t require that you show dead birds. “And in fact, if endangered species legislation worked that way, it would be almost impossible to do anything meaningful to ensure the long-term survival of endangered species.” Sauble business owner Laurie Garbutt started a Change.org petition Wednesday calling on the town to “cease actions to appeal the ‘plover’ convictions.” It had 37 signatures towards its 100-signature goal by nearly 4 p.m.

Article content The petition notes legal bills related to fighting these charges amounted to “over $850,000,” while infrastructure needs and community and business supports are needed during the pandemic. The people of South Bruce Peninsula “demand that you listen as we say stop the appeal and stop wasting our money,” the petition says. In an interview, Garbutt said she started the petition to show South Bruce Peninsula council “we’re not a small group of concerned citizens, that we are a rather large group that are opposing this.” Jackson said after Morneau’s decision in March that the town will continue to work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, including towards creating a beach management plan. That plan was put on the back burner because of the legal dispute, she said. “And we will always protect the plovers on the beach, no matter where the plovers land, regardless if it’s in an area that’s deemed plover habitat or not.”

