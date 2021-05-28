





Share this Story: Southampton heritage group wins one in battle with Bruce County

Southampton heritage group wins one in battle with Bruce County Photo by Scott Dunn

Article content A judge has ordered Bruce County to pay court costs to the Southampton Cultural Heritage Conservancy and told county staff to answer more questions in the latest development in the heritage group’s bid to protect a former Southampton rectory and question how decisions were made about it. Superior Court Justice G. D. Lemon’s May 25 written decision told the county to pay the conservancy $3,500 in legal costs and required two county staff to be recalled for cross-examination on new documents within 30 days of his decision. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Southampton heritage group wins one in battle with Bruce County Back to video The judge’s decision said, “Of significance, I repeat that an award of costs is to discourage and sanction inappropriate behaviour by litigants,” a part of the decision which the heritage conservancy member highlighted in a news release this week. Laura Robinson, a heritage conservancy member and an applicant in the court application, said the county handed over two documents, which the conservancy had gone to court to get, two days after those staff members were questioned May 7.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The judge found the conservancy is owed the legal costs spent to get the documents, given the county afterwards conceded they should be released, and is owed an opportunity to ask questions of staff about them. He also ordered the county to pay the conservancy’s legal costs for that questioning. Robinson in an interview called Lemon’s decision “very significant because it shows the county has acted in every way possible to not disclose information to us, to the public as well . . . and that’s just one more way they’ve made it difficult.” The conservancy’s release noted a judge in 2020 denied the county’s request for legal costs from the conservancy, “citing the number of times the county had contravened the Municipal Act and gone into closed meetings unlawfully.” “The county also unsuccessfully sought forthwith cost awards against SCHC on other occasions, and was unsuccessful every time.” County spokesman Adam Ferguson said in a written response to the heritage group’s news release that the county acknowledges Justice Lemon’s decision and that information has been provided. “Bruce County staff and council acknowledges their highest responsibility is to provide good government for all stakeholders in an accountable and transparent manner,” Ferguson responded by email. “Bruce County has made changes in its policies, practices, and procedures and has taken other steps to enhance accountability and transparency with respect to closed meetings.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content This latest legal turn is part of a bigger notice of application filed by Robinson and the conservancy under Ontario’s Charities Accounting Act in March 2019 against Bruce County. It alleges the county improperly used more than $500,000 bequeathed by Bruce A. Krug to buy the former St. Paul’s Anglican rectory in Southampton. “The county was about to use the rest of the Krug trust to demolish it so the Nuclear Innovation Institute could be built, when the SCHC application was filed, along with an injunction against demolition,” the heritage group’s release said. The Krug money was left in a “restricted purpose trust” for the benefit of the county archives. The nuclear institute has since moved into the Saugeen Shores Police Service’s former headquarters building, after Bruce Power withdrew its support for the rectory site amid the controversy the proposal stirred. But the fate of the rectory remains unsettled. The heritage group doesn’t oppose the nuclear institute but argues against its use of the rectory site and the way decisions about putting it there were made. Three separate closed meeting investigations initiated by the heritage group found the county improperly went behind closed doors to discuss matters 18 times between 2016 and 2018, including about the Nuclear Innovation Institute. That period is when the county “secretly used the Krug Estate trust to purchase the rectory for demolition, and partnered with Bruce Power on the nuclear institute,” the release said. The county recently acknowledged another 21 closed meetings over a five-year span were also questionable. Four more meetings are under investigation by the Office of the Ontario Ombudsman. Once county staff are questioned about the documents, which Robinson said are a privileged part of the court application, both sides will participate in a conference call with the judge to decide next steps. Justice Lemon will also be hearing the conservancy’s court application under the Charities Act concerning use of the Krug trust, Robinson said.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound