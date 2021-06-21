Southbridge lists Maple View, Georgian Heights as work continues on new home

Southbridge Care Homes has listed for sale its two existing long-term care homes in Owen Sound as work continues to erect the company’s 160-bed amalgamated facility on 16th Avenue East.

Candace Chartier, Southbridge’s chief seniors’ advocate and strategic partnerships officer, said construction of the new home remains on track for an anticipated summer 2022 opening.

Residents of its 40-bed Georgian Heights and 29-bed Maple View long-term care homes will then be transitioned over to the new home.

“We have begun the listing process for Maple View and Georgian Heights with the condition that a sale will not be finalized until the resident transition is complete,” Chartier said Monday.

Georgian Heights, at 1115 10th St. E., and Maple View, at 1029 4th Ave. W., were built in 1975 and 1979, respectively.

The homes were constructed by Owen Sound-based Graham Design & Construction, which, coincidentally, is also the contractor for the new amalgamated home.