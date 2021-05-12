Southgate man dies in crash west of Dundalk

Article content

A Southgate man has died in a crash west of Dundalk.

Mitchell Benoit, 32, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Grey Bruce OPP along with Grey County Paramedic Services and the Dundalk Fire Department attended the collision on Southgate Road 22 near Southgate Sideroad 13.

The West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management andEnforcement Team was called in to assist the Grey Bruce OPP with the investigation, which is ongoing, it said in a news release from police.

The area around Southgate Road 22 and Southgate Sideroad 13 was closed but has since reopened, said the release issued on Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or visit www.opp.ca/reporting. Crime Stoppers can be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or at www.P3tips.com.