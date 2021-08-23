This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







'Spectacular' Summerfolk gave people hope amid pandemic, Keelaghan says

Article content For many at Summerfolk 46, the Owen Sound festival was the first time they were able to watch an in-person concert or perform in front of a live audience since the COVID-19 pandemic began 17 months ago.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

"It's an honour to be seeing you and for you to be seeing us," Andy Maize, a founding member of the Juno Award-winning Skydiggers, told the roughly 120 people who were seated, socially distanced, at the Kelso Beach amphitheatre for the Canadian band's Saturday afternoon performance. Summerfolk artistic director James Keelaghan said Georgian Bay Folk Society staff and volunteers were able to "pull off a coup" by making the necessary adjustments, like securing 18 venues in and around Owen Sound for performances and capping attendance at each to ensure people could socially distance, to hold an in-person weekend music festival during a pandemic. Most other Ontario festivals were either cancelled this summer, moved online only or staged as a concert series. Keelaghan said the feedback he heard over the three-day festival, which kicked off Friday night, can be summed up by something one Summerfolk attendee told him as he walked to the amphitheatre stage. "He stopped me and looked at me and said, 'thanks for the hope,' " Keelaghan said. "Musicians were so, so happy to be able to get on the stage and play. Our sound technicians, for a lot of them this was the first time that they laid their hands on a soundboard in 527 days. And the audiences, just all around, people were really into it. They were really moved by it and moved by having the experience of live music with other people at the same time." Keelaghan said the festival was "spectacular" overall, with some venues nearly selling out, such as the Sutacriti Stage north of Owen Sound and Kelso Beach amphitheatre Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

He said some of the indoor venues suffered a bit with attendance, but that's likely due to people not feeling comfortable yet with inside events. Along with Friday night's opening concert at the Roxy Theatre, the 46th annual Summerfolk also included live performances at the 18 venues from 1 to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday as well as live-streamed shows both nights. Two to three acts performed at each venue. Because of the pandemic, there was no artisan village this year – although a couple of vendors did set up at Kelso Beach Park – and no food area. People were required to wear masks when not seated. The weather co-operated for the first acts Saturday afternoon, but a downpour around 3:30 p.m. forced some performers to end their sets earlier than planned. It was hot and sunny for Sunday afternoon's shows. Summerfolk veteran Ken Whiteley, popular blues act Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar and Juno Award-winning singer-songwriters Chantal Kreviazuk and Crystal Shawanda were among the acts to close out venues Sunday. Canadian musician Danny Michel, who was back at Summerfolk Saturday for a fourth year, said this was only the second time he was able to perform during the pandemic. His first show at the Sutacriti Stage nearly sold out, but he had to cut short his second performance at Creamery Hill Farms due to the rain. He said it's great to be performing for live audiences again, but admitted it's still a little weird to be playing to smaller crowds that are spaced out on lawns.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

"It's just a different thing. But the best part is seeing peoples' faces and seeing people sing along and not having to unmute for applause," he said with a laugh, referring to virtual shows. Michel said he was happy to perform at Summerfolk, a festival he said he loves. "I think it's really cool that Summerfolk did that (held this year's adapted event). They could have just skipped it and waited until next year. So I'm really happy that they took the opportunity and have this little window of normalcy to do something," he said. Owen Sound singer-songwriter Larry Jensen, who was part of the first act at the inaugural Summerfolk in 1976, performed during this year's festival opener with a set that also featured multi-instrumentalist Tyler Beckett and musician Tyler Wagler. Jensen said he and the "two Tylers" began putting the show together back in January with the intention of performing it as a standalone concert. But they were forced to cancel two scheduled shows due to the pandemic. Jensen said he had a house concert booked for Friday night, but the host of that event decided to reach out to the Summerfolk organizers several weeks ago to see if they still didn't plan to have any shows on the Friday night. A decision was made to move the event to the Roxy and make it part of a Friday opening concert, extending Summerfolk 46 from a two-day to three-day event. Jensen said the show was fantastic and he was thrilled to be performing in front of an audience again for the first time since the pandemic took hold. "That's part of why I'm still flying. It was such a long time coming," he said Saturday morning. "Not every show you do is great, but this one was – being with those two guys, the two Tylers, was great."

