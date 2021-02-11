Spruce the Bruce grant program returns with $250K in funding available

Spruce the Bruce is back in business.

Bruce County’s award-winning grant program for local small businesses, community groups and municipal projects is offering a total of $250,000 in funding this year.

The funding is part of the Support the Bruce: Business Sustainability Fund totalled at $1.75 million over two years.

Funding is available on a first-come-first-served basis to those who did not receive funding in 2020.

Eligible projects for business owners include sidewalk patios, facade improvements, perpendicular signage, awnings and collaborative marketing.

Community groups and municipalities are eligible for streetscape beautification, destination infrastructure and community signage grants.

Bruce County funds 100 per cent of the projects up to a maximum of $4,000. A cap of $30,000 is set per municipality until July 1.

“As our local businesses and communities continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and adapt to restrictions, it’s important they have access to funding to make necessary modifications to services and offerings so they can remain resilient,” Bruce County Warden Janice Jackson said in a news release.