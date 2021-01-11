St. Mary's rectory demolition now expected in late February

Denis Langlois
Jan 11, 2021  •   •  3 minute read
The historic St. Mary's Catholic Church rectory in Owen Sound. The empire-style building was constructed in 1872. A wraparound porch was added in 1917 and was enclosed, as it appears today, in 1965. Denis Langlois/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Post Media Network
The planned demolition of the 148-year-old historic rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Owen Sound is on hold, for now.

City officials say council must still approve a site plan from the parish before a demolition permit can be issued. A staff report on the site plan is expected to be presented at the Feb. 8 council meeting.

Neil Devlin, chair of the St. Mary’s & the Missions Catholic parish’s building committee, said receiving the approval at the February meeting, rather than during council’s lone January session – set for Jan. 18 – will impact the rectory renewal project’s timeline.

“We were hoping to have the building down by the middle February, but now it doesn’t appear that we’ll have it done by the middle of February; probably towards the end of February now,” he said Monday in an interview.

“But city hall only has one meeting in January, which is unfortunate, but that’s the reality of it. So we were put back to the Feb. 8 meeting and we’ll just have to live with that.”

He said the parish is ready to proceed with the demolition as soon as it gets the green light from the city.

Asbestos abatement work in the now-vacant building is complete and a contractor has been chosen to tear down the building.

Council consented with conditions a year ago to the demolition of the 1873 rectory – an approval the parish had to receive before proceeding with its rectory renewal plan since the entire church property is designated under the Ontario Heritage Act.

Council’s approval came after 90 per cent of parishioners surveyed by the parish voted in favour of the plan, which involves demolishing the rectory and constructing a new single-storey church residence in its place.

The parish says the plan is the most cost-effective solution to addressing the deteriorating, overcrowded and inaccessible conditions of the current rectory.

Engineers retained by the parish estimated it would cost $875,000 for a “modest, short-term fix-up” of the existing building without removing asbestos or upgrading the electrical system. Completely gutting and refitting the rectory to today’s building code, accessibility and other standards would cost about $4 million.

Demolishing the rectory is expected to cost less than $100,000, Devlin said, and building the new residence will cost about $1 million.

A parish-commissioned heritage impact assessment did not support demolition, but recommended the current rectory be retained and restored, noting it is a “significant heritage attribute of the cultural heritage landscape of Owen Sound’s ‘Catholic Hill.’ ”

The new church residence will include suites for resident clergy as well as guest bedrooms for visiting clergy or family members.

The parish has already built an addition onto its Parish Centre for the administrative offices that were once housed in the former rectory.

The church’s priest is residing in accommodations leased by the parish in Owen Sound until the new rectory is built.

Devlin told The Sun Times in mid-December that the parish anticipated it would receive a demolition permit from city hall “any day now” and that he hoped work to tear down the building could begin the week of Dec. 21.

But Kevin Linthorne, Owen Sound’s chief building official, said the parish requires an approved site plan from the city before the demolition permit can be issued.

The city received an updated site plan drawing from the parish just before Christmas.

“Once the site plan has been approved by council and subsequently signed by all parties, permits may be issued,” he said.