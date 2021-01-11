St. Mary's rectory demolition now expected in late February

Article content

The planned demolition of the 148-year-old historic rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Owen Sound is on hold, for now.

City officials say council must still approve a site plan from the parish before a demolition permit can be issued. A staff report on the site plan is expected to be presented at the Feb. 8 council meeting.

Neil Devlin, chair of the St. Mary’s & the Missions Catholic parish’s building committee, said receiving the approval at the February meeting, rather than during council’s lone January session – set for Jan. 18 – will impact the rectory renewal project’s timeline.

“We were hoping to have the building down by the middle February, but now it doesn’t appear that we’ll have it done by the middle of February; probably towards the end of February now,” he said Monday in an interview.

“But city hall only has one meeting in January, which is unfortunate, but that’s the reality of it. So we were put back to the Feb. 8 meeting and we’ll just have to live with that.”