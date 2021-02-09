St. Mary's rectory demolition plan clears final council hurdle

Denis Langlois
Feb 09, 2021  •  24 minutes ago  •  3 minute read
The historic St. Mary's Catholic Church rectory in Owen Sound. The empire-style building was constructed in 1872. A wraparound porch was added in 1917 and was enclosed, as it appears today, in 1965. Denis Langlois/The Owen Sound Sun Times/Post Media Network Photo by Denis Langlois /Denis Langlois/The Sun Times/Pos

Work is expected to begin soon to demolish the historic rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Owen Sound and make way for a new single-storey church residence.

Neil Devlin, chair of the local parish’s building committee, said a contractor – Allen-Hastings Ltd. – has been hired to undertake the demolition, part of a project that cleared a final council hurdle Monday.

“As far as we’re concerned, we’ve already awarded the contract for the demolition and we could start anytime,” he said in an interview. “The contractor would certainly like to get started.”

The planned demolition of the 148-year-old building had been in a holding pattern while the Diocese of Hamilton, which owns the church property, awaited site plan approval for the rectory redevelopment project.

Council conditionally approved that plan Monday and manager of planning and heritage Amy Cann said the demolition and reconstruction work can commence once all conditions are fulfilled.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

She confirmed Tuesday the city was waiting for one final item – revised drawings for the project – before demolition and heritage permits could be issued.

Devlin said those drawings will be submitted soon.

Following the demolition and cleanup, work will begin on the new 423-square-metre church residence, he said.

“As soon as we get that down, we’re going to start excavating the foundation.”

Council conditionally approved a recommendation from its community services committee in January 2020 to consent to the demolition of the rectory, an approval that was required since the entire church property at 554 15th St. E. is designed under the Ontario Heritage Act.

A condition of that consent was for the diocese to receive site plan approval for the rectory reconstruction project as well as a heritage permit for site alterations.

Along with conditionally approving the site plan Monday, council voted to permit staff to issue the required heritage permits for the demolition and new rectory construction.

Officials with the local St. Mary’s parish say the rectory redevelopment plan, which was supported by 90 per cent of surveyed parishioners, is the most cost-effective solution to addressing the deteriorating, overcrowded and inaccessible conditions of the current building.

Engineers retained by the parish estimated it would cost $875,000 for a “modest, short-term fix-up” of the existing building without removing asbestos or upgrading the electrical system. Completely gutting and refitting the rectory to today’s building code, accessibility and other standards would cost about $4 million.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Demolishing the rectory is expected to cost less than $100,000 and building the new residence will cost about $1 million, Devlin said.

A parish-commissioned heritage impact assessment did not support demolition, but recommended the current rectory be retained and restored, noting it is a “significant heritage attribute of the cultural heritage landscape of Owen Sound’s ‘Catholic Hill.’”

The parish says the new church residence will include suites for resident clergy as well as guest bedrooms for visiting clergy or family members.

It is to be built in the same general area as the current rectory and will connect to the existing church via an enclosed breezeway, according to a staff report to council.

The parish has already built an addition onto its Parish Centre for the administrative offices that were once housed in the current rectory building.

The church’s priest is residing in accommodations leased by the parish in Owen Sound until the new rectory is built.

Another condition of site plan approval requires the diocese to provide the city with a $10,000 security, which will be returned once the project’s architect provides written and photo confirmation that work has been undertaken to commemorate the historic rectory, as set out in architectural control guidelines.

Those guidelines require the parish to use salvaged bricks from the rectory in landscape walls that will be erected where the northern walls of the current building stands today as well as in a hard-surfaced terrace that will recreate the southern extent of the existing rectory.