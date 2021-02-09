St. Mary's rectory demolition plan clears final council hurdle

Article content

Work is expected to begin soon to demolish the historic rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Owen Sound and make way for a new single-storey church residence.

Neil Devlin, chair of the local parish’s building committee, said a contractor – Allen-Hastings Ltd. – has been hired to undertake the demolition, part of a project that cleared a final council hurdle Monday.

“As far as we’re concerned, we’ve already awarded the contract for the demolition and we could start anytime,” he said in an interview. “The contractor would certainly like to get started.”

The planned demolition of the 148-year-old building had been in a holding pattern while the Diocese of Hamilton, which owns the church property, awaited site plan approval for the rectory redevelopment project.

Council conditionally approved that plan Monday and manager of planning and heritage Amy Cann said the demolition and reconstruction work can commence once all conditions are fulfilled.