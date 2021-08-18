This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Stages being set for adapted Summerfolk 46

Stages being set for adapted Summerfolk 46

Article content Summerfolk crews will be setting up stages and sound equipment at multiple venues starting Thursday for the 46th annual festival as a final push for ticket sales continues.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Artistic director James Keelaghan said Georgian Bay Folk Society staffers were hard at work Wednesday putting the finishing touches on the planning for Summerfolk 46, which will have a different look this year due to measures aimed at preventing the potential spread of COVID-19. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stages being set for adapted Summerfolk 46 Back to video “I think we’re as ready as we can be,” he said in an interview from the folk society’s office in downtown Owen Sound. “We’re promoting it as much as we can and I think we’re moving along pretty sprightly on ticket sales. What we figured was going to happen is happening. I think a lot of people were sort of sitting on the fence and waiting to see both the weather and what the public health situation would be. But we’ve noticed a definite movement starting Monday – that ticket traffic is increasing.” The folk society, which organizes and stages Summerfolk each year, is promoting the festival on its social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram – to help drive up ticket sales even further, while Keelaghan has media interviews scheduled and Summerfolk mentions arranged with several radio stations in southern Ontario cities. “There’s a couple of venues that I think are going to sell out by today,” he said. The weather also looks promising – especially for a festival that is notorious for having at least some rain – with Environment Canada calling for a mix of sun and cloud and high temperatures of 26 to 29 C for both Saturday and Sunday. Normally, the entire Summerfolk festival takes place at Kelso Beach Park, with performances at various stages, along with a large artisan’s village and food area.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content However, the pandemic has prompted organizers to stage performances at 18 venues this year, including at three locations within Kelso Beach Park as well as two sites at Harrison Park, on several backyard stages in and around Owen Sound and inside The Roxy Theatre, St. George’s Hall, The Harmony Centre and Heartwood Concert Hall. The festival kicks off Friday night with a concert at The Roxy featuring Larry Jensen, with Tyler Beckett and Tyler Wagler and Morgan X Barrie. Concerts will then be held at each of the 18 venues from 1 to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. Two to three acts will perform at each show, with the musicians coming to each concert/venue instead of spectators moving between stages. “In order for this to work and to be COVID safe, each venue has to be isolated from the other. So even in Kelso park, we have three venues at Kelso, but you cannot move between those venues. When you buy into one of the venues, that’s the venue you’re at,” Keelaghan said. Tickets for the afternoon concerts, which are $50 apiece, will also be good for that night’s live-stream show, set for both nights from 7 to 9 p.m. There are also tickets for the live-streamed shows only. Performers at this year’s Summerfolk include Juno Award-winning acts like Chantal Kreviazuk, Crystal Shawanda and Skydiggers Trio. There will also be returning favourites like Ken Whiteley, Danny Michel, The Arrogant Worms, Good Lovelies, Alysha Brilla and Shakura S’Aida as well as highly anticipated performances by first-time Summerfolk acts like Okan, Birds of Bellwoods, Evangeline Gentle and Mia Kelly.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Crowd sizes will also be limited at each venue, ranging from about 50 people at The Rrampt House venue to 200 at the Kelso Beach amphitheatre. Patrons will be seated with their bubbles, socially distanced from others. Masks are required except when seated for the shows. Due to pandemic-related health and safety protocols, there will not be an artisan’s or food village. A few artists will be setting up tables, though. The number of volunteers has also been reduced from the usual 700 to about 200 to 250. Keelaghan said organizers are still hoping to secure a few more volunteers. This will be the first in-person Summerfolk since 2019. Only a Sunday night live-streamed event was held in 2020 due to the pandemic, which took hold in Ontario five months earlier. Keelaghan said he’s excited for the return of in-person concerts for Summerfolk 46. “People are hungry for some live music. Now, it’s not the Summerfolk experience that you would normally have, but it’s going to set us up nicely for next year. And it keeps our volunteer base engaged and keeps our staff engaged and it also gives us a window into what’s involved if we wanted to try a modified version of this model,” he said. While organizers are hoping Summerfolk can make a full return to Kelso Beach Park in 2022, he said folk society staff and crew chiefs will be meeting after this weekend to discuss whether or not aspects of this year’s event should become part of future festivals. For more information on Summerfolk 46, including a full schedule and biographies of each performer, or to buy tickets, visit summerfolk.org.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound