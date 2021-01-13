Article content

With files from Rob Gowan

Grey-Bruce’s top public health official said the province’s stay-at-home order and imminent state of emergency are necessary measures to curb climbing COVID-19 numbers.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stay-home order needed, area's MOH says Back to video

The direction is coming from the province, and the fine details haven’t arrived yet, so Dr. Ian Arra commented with a level of hesitancy on the specifics of the order.

“Generally the order is to stay home, not to leave home unless someone is going to the pharmacy or for some essential need,” Arra said.

The province’s newest emergency order will take effect shortly after midnight Thursday. It will stay in place for at least 28 days.

Government officials say people should stay home unless for essential purposes such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care-services, exercising or doing essential work.

However, non-essential retail stores are still able to offer curbside pickup and there are no restrictions on the purchase of non-essential items. There are no time limits or trip limits set on a person’s daily travel, as long as the trips are for essential purposes. There also doesn’t appear to be any language in the updated Enhancing Public Health and Workplace Safety Measures in the Provincewide Shutdown document preventing people from driving from their home to another public health jurisdiction to partake in exercise at a cross-country skiing or snowmobile trail – which are permitted to remain open.