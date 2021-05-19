





Stay home this holiday weekend, mayors, police and public health say

Article content Lake Huron beach town officials are warning people to stay home this holiday weekend to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, as Ontario’s stay-at-home orders require most people to do. “Unfortunately, the pandemic is not over and as we work to get more of the population vaccinated, we all need to do our part by respecting the stay-at-home order,” Saugeen Shores Mayor Luke Charbonneau said in a news release. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Stay home this holiday weekend, mayors, police and public health say Back to video South Bruce Peninsula, which includes the popular Sauble Beach, issued a similar warning, which set out what’s closed or prohibited. The Ontario Provincial Police has stepped up traffic enforcement but already they’ve noticed increased traffic. South Bruce OPP detachment commander Insp. Krista Miller said officers are seeing more traffic on area roads and have laid three stunt driving charges in the past couple of days. Beaches are open for walking through, with proper social distancing, but gatherings aren’t allowed under provincial orders. People typically hit the beach and jam area campgrounds and other accommodations on the Victoria Day long weekend, as long as the weather co-operates.

Article content But camping is prohibited in Ontario and all short-term accommodations, including cottages and Airbnb offerings are banned too, except for essential lodging. Booking more than one household is not permitted either. the Grey Bruce Health Unit underscored these and other public health measures in news releases Wednesday. Bruce Peninsula National Park isn’t taking camping reservations until at least June 3, its buildings are closed and programs cancelled. Provincial parks and conservation reserves remain open for day use only, but not for camping. “We refer to it as the start to the summer season with the May long weekend,” Sauble Cottage Rentals co-owner Mitch Grant said. “It will be a bit different this year.” Both the cottage business and Unique Pieces, a home and cottage decor store that he and his wife run, are shut. He figures the pandemic cost them $20,000 between last May and June in lost rentals. This May they could fulfill no bookings. “It’s frustrating. It’s understandable; I mean we’ve all got to take a hit for the betterment of everybody,” he said. “As long as the extension ends June 2, we’ll be OK in June for our vacation cottages.” It’s also frustrating because small, retail businesses haven’t been the source of virus “super-spreader” events to his knowledge. That’s happened at large warehouses and industrial parks, he understands. He said they also feel for people who run restaurants, which can’t open their patios, and with golf courses, which he thinks are safe. So it’s a shared frustration, he said.

Article content The provincial stay-home order generally requires people to stay home other than for an essential reason, and people are to remain in their own regions. The Grey Bruce Health Unit says essential reasons to leave home include for health care and medication, groceries, childcare, exercising alone or with people in your household and in the community where you live. Walking pets when required and supporting vulnerable community members to meet these essential needs are other reasons. It notes parks and recreational areas, including benches, playgrounds, play structures and off-leash dog parks remain open but you’ve got to keep two metres apart. Marinas and boat launches are closed too, with limited, essential exceptions. OPP Insp. Miller noted there are exceptions which allow travel too. If people have secondary residences they may visit for less than 24 hours for an essential purpose only, or stay at least 14 days, the health unit says. Police are educating people while dealing with speeding and other road violations and are using their discretion, Miller said. Officers have laid some charges under the Reopening Ontario Act. She said police and municipal messaging will encourage people to stay home, and there may be reason to think they will. “Last year was a little bit different” because this area was more open than others within driving distance and people were anxious to come here. “As it stands right now, the entire province is on a stay-at-home order.”

Article content Meanwhile, Saugeen Shores Police have issued more than 50 warnings under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and have laid 15 charges for violating the act since April 17. Officers have completed 50 compliance checks to ensure those required to isolate for 14 days do so. Police and bylaw officers will spend more time at beaches to ensure compliance with provincial orders, municipal bylaws and liquor laws, the Saugeen Shores release said. There continue to be no garage sales allowed, food services are limited to takeout, delivery and drive-through, and there’s no indoor or outdoor dining. Masks must be worn upon entering a public washroom or visiting a local business.

