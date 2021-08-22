This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Summerfolk performer Crystal Shawanda hopes to inspire others

Article content While growing up on Wikwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island, award-winning singer-songwriter Crystal Shawanda says virtually no one on television, in movies or in music looked like her.

While growing up on Wikwemikong First Nation on Manitoulin Island, award-winning singer-songwriter Crystal Shawanda says virtually no one on television, in movies or in music looked like her.

"I couldn't find anybody to connect to or relate to and so it was always a mission of mine to get into mainstream circles so I could inspire other Indigenous children so that they can see themselves in me and realize that anything is possible. They have the freedom to dream as big as they want and take it as far as they want," the powerhouse blues vocalist said in an interview before performing Sunday at Summerfolk 46 in Owen Sound.

That's why it's especially important to Shawanda to reach and perform in places like Grey-Bruce, which is home to two First Nations – Saugeen and Chippewas of Nawash. Now based in Nashville, Shawanda said she feels she's growing a fanbase here, having performed before at Saugeen First Nation and in Hepworth and Owen Sound. She's slated to return to the region Aug. 28 for a Paisley Summer Series concert and Sept. 11 for Kincardine's Lighthouse Blues Festival. Shawanda's performance at Summerfolk came less than three months after she made history as the first Indigenous musician to win best blues album of the year at the Juno Awards. Interestingly, she was up against fellow Summerfolk 46 act Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar. Shawanda has also broken records for Indigenous artists. Her debut album, Dawn of a New Day, became the highest-charting country record on Billboard ever for a First Nations' musician in 2008 and she also holds the title of having the highest-selling album by a Native American in Nielsen BDS history.

Being able to inspire others is what continues to drive her trailblazing career, she said. "For me, ever since I was a little girl, it's always been about representation," she said. "Sometimes, it can feel impossible. When you grow up on a reservation, you feel so far away – even though there are towns all around you – sometimes you can feel so far away from the rest of the world because there's nobody like you represented in major media. "And my mom has always made me very aware, even as a little kid, that I have a responsibility – because there is nobody like you in the media so you have to represent well and it is part of your job to inspire others." Shawanda performed a one-hour set under a blue-and-white tent at Kelso Beach's Down by the River Family Village stage, one of the 18 venues for Summerfolk 46, which was modified to adhere to pandemic-related health and safety guidelines. Accompanied by her husband and co-writer Dewayne Strobel on guitar, Shawanda played songs from her Juno Award-winning album Church House Blues and older favourites. Events like Summerfolk provide an opportunity to create a more relaxed and intimate show, with more storytelling about the songs and what inspired them, Shawanda said. "I feel like when we do these kinds of shows, it's more like sitting around a campfire with a bunch of friends." Church House Blues was recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold. It's her seventh studio album and fourth blues record.

She initially considered postponing the release, set for mid-April 2020, which ended up being about a month after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a worldwide pandemic, but decided against it. "The ball was already rolling," she said. The pandemic did alter her plans to promote the album, produced by Strobel and released by True North Records. Shawanda said she and her family were in Canada when the first lockdown began and the Canada-U.S. border was shuttered to non-essential travel. They ended up staying with Shawanda's parents on Wikwemikong First Nation for about two-and-a-half months. It was the longest she was back at home in 16 years. Forced to cancel all live performances, Shawanda turned to social media and YouTube to help promote her new album and stay engaged with fans. She and her husband would go on drives, which they would live-stream on Facebook. They would listen to music and chat with fans. "People were so isolated and some people were isolating alone, so we did that a lot. And in a way, it brought me and my fans closer," she said. Shawanda also performed at virtual concerts and did Zoom media interviews. She was supposed to film a music video for the album's first single "When it Comes to Love" in Nashville, but those plans were scrubbed because of the pandemic. Shawanda and Strobel ended up filming most of the video on their iPhones. She said they also did plenty of writing and recording during the pandemic. "We did so much writing that while we were promoting this album, we were already working on a new album," she said. "We had a portable studio with us, so we started laying down ideas and recording ideas." Shawanda and her family were back in Nashville for the 50th annual Junos, which they watched together from their home. She also resumed live performances in June 2020.

