Article content

There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit Sunday: two in Meaford and one each in Southgate and Blue Mountains.

At present, two people are in hospital as a result of the pandemic virus. No one’s death has been attributed to COVID in Grey-Bruce.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Sunday COVID update for Grey-Bruce Back to video

Those four new cases brought the cumulative local total to 648, including 43 active cases and one probable but unconfirmed case. The health unit has identified 128 high-risk contacts associated with these active cases.

So far 564 people have recovered from the respiratory virus and 41 cases were referred to other health units. There have been 41 health care worker infections.

There are no outbreaks in schools, seniors’ residences or child-care centres.

The health unit also tracks cumulative cases by county and community.

In Grey County: Owen Sound (107), Southgate (85), Grey Highlands (67), Meaford (28), West Grey (48), Blue Mountains (41), Hanover (29), Georgian Bluffs (6), Chatsworth (7).