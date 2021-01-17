Sunday COVID update for Grey-Bruce

Scott Dunn
Jan 17, 2021  •  12 hours ago  •  2 minute read
Public health is reporting another death in its service area. There have now been five fatalities in Sudbury and districts.

There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Grey Bruce Health Unit Sunday: two in Meaford and one each in Southgate and Blue Mountains.

At present, two people are in hospital as a result of the pandemic virus. No one’s death has been attributed to COVID in Grey-Bruce.

Those four new cases brought the cumulative local total to 648, including 43 active cases and one probable but unconfirmed case. The health unit has identified 128 high-risk contacts associated with these active cases.

So far 564 people have recovered from the respiratory virus and 41 cases were referred to other health units. There have been 41 health care worker infections.

There are no outbreaks in schools, seniors’ residences or child-care centres.

The health unit also tracks cumulative cases by county and community.

In Grey County: Owen Sound (107), Southgate (85), Grey Highlands (67), Meaford (28), West Grey (48), Blue Mountains (41), Hanover (29), Georgian Bluffs (6), Chatsworth (7).

In Bruce County: Kincardine (61), South Bruce Peninsula (18), Arran-Elderslie (42), Saugeen Shores (20), Huron-Kinloss (27), Brockton (27), South Bruce (27), Northern Bruce Peninsula (2).

First Nations: Neyaashiinigmiing (2), Saugeen First Nation (4).

Ontario’s daily case count rose by 3,411 reported cases Sunday, bringing the total to 237,786 people who’ve tested positive for the virus.

There were 69 new deaths, which raised the total deaths to 5,409 in Ontario. Hospitalizations dropped by 62, to 1,570 and intensive care admissions fell by two, to 395 province-wide. However, the number of patients on a ventilator rose by 12 to 293.

Nationally as of Sunday, there were 702,183 cases of COVID-19, including 17,865 deaths reported since the start of the pandemic.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the chief public health officer of Canada, said in a statement that “impacts of weeks and months of elevated disease activity continues to be seen in still rising numbers of severe illness and death, significant disruptions to health services and ongoing challenges for areas not adequately equipped to manage complex medical emergencies.”

She urged everyone “to stay home/self-isolate if you have any symptoms, reduce non-essential activities and outings to a minimum, and maintain individual protective practices of physical distancing, hand, cough and surface hygiene and wearing a face mask as appropriate (including in shared indoor spaces with people from outside your immediate household).”