Suspected COVID case linked to Dundalk day-care centre

A Dundalk day-care centre’s single, probable case of COVID-19 discovered Friday caused four staff and 15 kids to be sent home as a precaution.

The probable case was linked to the Dundalk Kids ‘n Us by Grey Bruce Health Unit contact tracers, who were tracing a positive case’s contacts.

The probable case, who is symptomatic and lives in a household of the positive case, had been at the centre within the past two days, though not necessarily when they were symptomatic, said Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, on Saturday. He declined to say if a child is the probable case for privacy reasons.

If testing of the probable case turns out negative, the cohort dismissed Friday will be allowed back Monday, Arra said. It would take at least two positive cases for an outbreak to be declared at the centre.

Regardless of whether this cohort must continue to isolate, other cohorts of children remain unaffected and are permitted to return to the centre Monday, Arra said.

There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported in the health unit’s daily situation report Saturday: one each in Brockton, South Bruce, Southgate and West Grey.

That brought the number of positive cases which are active to 13, and the number of high-risk contacts to 53. All totals were current to midnight Friday. In all, Grey-Bruce has had 2,310 confirmed cases of the pandemic virus.

Two local people remain hospitalized in Grey-Bruce. There have been 22 deaths due to COVID involving Grey-Bruce residents. In all, 120 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.