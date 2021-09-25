Suspected COVID case linked to Dundalk day-care centre
A Dundalk day-care centre’s single, probable case of COVID-19 discovered Friday caused four staff and 15 kids to be sent home as a precaution.
The probable case was linked to the Dundalk Kids ‘n Us by Grey Bruce Health Unit contact tracers, who were tracing a positive case’s contacts.
The probable case, who is symptomatic and lives in a household of the positive case, had been at the centre within the past two days, though not necessarily when they were symptomatic, said Dr. Ian Arra, Grey-Bruce’s medical officer of health, on Saturday. He declined to say if a child is the probable case for privacy reasons.
If testing of the probable case turns out negative, the cohort dismissed Friday will be allowed back Monday, Arra said. It would take at least two positive cases for an outbreak to be declared at the centre.
Regardless of whether this cohort must continue to isolate, other cohorts of children remain unaffected and are permitted to return to the centre Monday, Arra said.
There were four new cases of COVID-19 reported in the health unit’s daily situation report Saturday: one each in Brockton, South Bruce, Southgate and West Grey.
That brought the number of positive cases which are active to 13, and the number of high-risk contacts to 53. All totals were current to midnight Friday. In all, Grey-Bruce has had 2,310 confirmed cases of the pandemic virus.
Two local people remain hospitalized in Grey-Bruce. There have been 22 deaths due to COVID involving Grey-Bruce residents. In all, 120 healthcare workers have been infected with the virus since the start of the pandemic.
In the past 12 months, Grey-Bruce has seen fewer than five outbreaks in schools and child-care centres, and in each fewer than five cases were found. The cohort dismissed Friday is larger but dismissal of them was purely precautionary, he said. So there haven’t been many outbreaks.
“This is directly related to buy-in and commitment from the operators of these facilities; child care or schools, from the parents who do the screening of their kids beforehand,” Arra said.
He said he realizes some parents aren’t screening perfectly and some let their kids with sniffles go to school, and its left for the schools to catch it. “But in general in Grey-Bruce, there is really good commitment and compliance with these recommendations.”
Further, as provincial and local vaccination rates have increased to around 80 per cent, with less circulation of the virus in the community, there can be less risk to facilities, he said.
Arra remains concerned about a rise in cases as Grey-Bruce enters the colder season, when the virus may be more likely to be passed among people indoors, particularly given the much more easily spread Delta coronavirus variant.
“I am concerned and I hope we will continue to have this level of compliance and robustness in the situation,” Arra said. “If you look at the surge in numbers and see how you can apply it to 2021, you would see the third wave last year started picking up in early October or mid-October in Grey-Bruce. We might still be in a honeymoon at this point. I don’t know.”