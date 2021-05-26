





Share this Story: SweetWater festival presenting virtual concert with familiar faces

SweetWater festival presenting virtual concert with familiar faces Photo by supplied image

Article content The SweetWater Music Festival is launching its 18th season with a virtual concert featuring two artists who first performed together more than 20 years ago. The spring musical event, Up Close and Personal with Edwin Huizinga and Philip Chiu, is set to premier Friday at 7:30 p.m. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. SweetWater festival presenting virtual concert with familiar faces Back to video “Philip and I performed together for the first time over 20 years ago. The whole world was ahead of us,” said Huizinga, who is also SweetWater’s artistic director. “We were full of passion and love for chamber music.” Huizinga, a violinist, and Chiu, a pianist, were first paired together by musician Peter Longworth, who was a featured performer during the early days of the SweetWater festival. The two artists were taking classes with Longworth at the Young Artists Performance Academy, part of the Glenn Gould School. Chiu said he also fondly remembers the first time performing together, and also noted the special guidance of Longworth during the initial performances with Huizinga.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “Those lessons and experiences still fuel my love for ensemble playing together,” Chiu said in a news release. “After 14 years of following different musical paths, it’s a real joy to meet again and revisit old times while creating new musical memories.” In the upcoming digital concert, the two will be performing Johannes Brahms’ Sonata for Violin and Piano Opus 78 Number One in G major along with a contemporary work by William Bolcom called Graceful Ghost. “It’s fitting that this little reunion between Edwin and myself centres on this beautiful sonata by Brahms and a charming work from Bolcom,” Chiu said. “Both works are steeped in reminiscence, memory, nostalgia, and in particula, the Brahms, loss and the search for acceptance. I think they wonderfully showcase Edwin’s deep feeling and reverence for music, as well as his chameleon-like ability to shift styles in a heartbeat.” The two musicians will welcome audience members to the concert, with Tom Allen of CBC Radio providing an introduction. Since its beginning in 2004, the SweetWater music festival has traditionally had large indoor concerts featuring classical, jazz and contemporary music at venues in Owen Sound and Leith. But due to the pandemic, last year it pivoted to present more intimate concerts with limited numbers and physical distancing mostly outdoors. It also began offering more virtual programming in 2020. Planning is taking place to once again hold a festival in September.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Huizinga said in the release that he is thrilled to be bringing their first concert of the 18th season to a virtual audience this spring. “Against all odds has a totally new meaning after this year with the global pandemic we have all been faced with in so many different ways,” Huizinga said. “Philip and I managed to get together with the help of an extraordinary video and audio team, and film this concert so that we can continue to share music with our community and beyond.” Tickets for the digital concert are $15, plus HST and processing fees. It allows access to the concert beginning on Friday at 7:30 p.m. until June 7. Audience members have the option to register for a virtual after concert green room chat with Huizinga and Chiu and hosted by Allen set for Friday at 8:20 p.m. They will talk about the concert, the music and their longtime connection as friends and musicians. Chat participants can ask questions or talk about the concert and the pieces they performed. Anyone interested in finding out more about the concert and SweetWater, purchasing tickets or registering for the green room chat, can do so at sweetwatermusicfestival.ca

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Owen Sound